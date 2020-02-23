[umno-sec-gen:-zahid-purchased-supreme-council-assembly-for-mysterious-make-any-difference]

Umno secretary-typical Tan Sri Annuar Musa comes at Menara Dato’ Onn February 23, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May well

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi directed his supreme council to fulfill right now for an unspecified reason, Tan Sri Annuar Musa verified.

The Umno secretary-typical instructed reporters that Zahid did not say why the urgent assembly was being known as, but speculation is raging that the Malay nationalist get together could focus on a doable alliance with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, amongst other folks.

Bersatu is from the ruling Pakatan Harapan but threatened to stop the coalition on Friday soon after some allies sought for Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad to established a clear day for when he will go away the key minister’s submit.

“The president issued a directive this early morning. I have been questioned to advise all supreme council members that a special meeting will be convened, the situation that will be talked over is unidentified, (you are going to) have to wait around till right after the meeting,’’ he said.

Umno and PAS experienced been scheduled to conduct a unique Muafakat Nasional retreat at the Latihan Memperkasa Ummah (Ilmu) institute in Janda Baik about the weekend.

Nevertheless, Annuar said this was slash shorter thanks to Zahid’s call for an urgent assembly.

The Umno leader did not remark on the speculation about the possible modify of governing administration but reported he has heard that other functions have been also calling their personal conferences these days.

When asked whether PAS president Datuk Seri Hadi Awang has also known as for a distinctive party conference currently, Annuar stated this appeared probable.

“According to the rumours, it would appear like it,” claimed Annuar.