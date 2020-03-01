[umno’s-hasni-mohammad-officially-begins-responsibility-as-johor-mb-nowadays]

Datuk Hasni Mohammad get started his obligations formally as Johor’s Menteri Besar. — Bernama file pic

ISKANDAR PUTERI, Mar 1 — Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad now started his obligations formally at the Menteri Besar’s Office, Bangunan Dato’ Jaafar Muhammad right here.

Hasni, who arrived at the setting up at eight.30am, was acquired by Point out Secretary Datuk Azmi Rohani, Point out Finance Officer Datuk A. Rahim Nin, heads of division and point out federal government officers.

Hasni, 61, was sworn in as the 18th Menteri Besar of Johor ahead of Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar at Istana Bukit Serene on Friday.

The Benut assemblyman, is also Johor Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and state Umno chief.

The appointment of Hasni adopted the announcement by the Johor Palace on Thursday of the development of the Gabungan Baharu governing administration in the condition, comprising Umno, PAS and Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), just after the new coalition experienced the figures in the 56-seat Condition Assembly.

The earlier Pakatan Harapan governing administration created up of PKR, DAP, Bersatu and Amanah misplaced its the greater part immediately after Bersatu pulled out of the coalition. — Bernama