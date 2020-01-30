UN agency declares global emergency for Chinese virus

BEIJING (AP) – The World Health Organization has reported the outbreak of a new virus in China that has been exported to more than a dozen countries as a global emergency after the number of cases increased tenfold within a week.

The United States Department of Health defines an international emergency as an “exceptional event” that poses a risk to other countries and requires a coordinated international response.

China first informed WHO of cases of the new virus in late December. So far, China has reported more than 7,800 cases, including 170 deaths. Eighteen other countries have since reported cases where scientists are racing to determine the exact spread and severity of the virus.

Experts say there is significant evidence that the virus is spreading among people in China, and they have identified several cases of concern in other countries, including the United States, France, Japan, Germany, Canada, and Vietnam, where there have also been isolated cases of human transmission from person to person.

The case in France is a doctor who was in contact with a patient with the new virus and later infected himself. The doctor is currently being treated in an isolated room in a Paris hospital. Outbreak specialists fear that the spread of new viruses from patients to healthcare professionals indicates that the virus is adapting to human transmission.

Declaring a global emergency usually brings more money and resources, but it can also cause nervous governments to limit travel and trade to affected countries. The announcement also places more demands on disease reporting in countries.

On Thursday, China increased the death toll to 170 and more countries reported infections, some of which were local, when foreign evacuees from China’s worst-hit region returned home for medical tests and even isolation.

Russia announced that it would close its 2,600-mile border with China and join Mongolia and North Korea to stop crossings designed to protect against a new virus outbreak. It was de facto closed for the New Year holidays, but the Russian authorities said the closure would be extended until March 1st.

With the exception of one train between Moscow and Beijing, train traffic between the countries was discontinued, but air traffic between the two countries was at least continued for the time being. Russia has not confirmed cases of the virus.

In the meantime, the United States and South Korea confirmed their first cases of the personal spread of the virus. The man in the United States is married to a 60-year-old Chicago woman who has contracted the virus after returning from a trip to Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicenter of the outbreak.

Cases have been reported where the infectious virus has been spread to others in a home or work in China and elsewhere. The case in South Korea was a 56-year-old man who had contact with a patient who had previously been diagnosed with the new virus.

The new virus has now infected more people in China than it did during the outbreak of SARS, a cousin of the new virus, between 2002 and 2003.

The latest figures for mainland China show an increase of 38 deaths and 1,737 cases out of a total of 7,736 confirmed cases. Of the new deaths, 37 were in Hubei Province, of which Wuhan is the capital, and one was in the southwestern Sichuan Province. Outside of China, there are 82 infections in 18 countries, according to the WHO.

China has extended its New Year holidays to Sunday to keep people at home, but the wave of returning travelers could potentially cause the virus to spread further.

Department of Transportation spokesman Wu Chungeng outlined a series of stringent temperature controls and other “stringent measures” to detect potentially infectious passengers. Traffic restrictions, such as those that isolate Wuhan and stop bus traffic between provinces, would remain in place, Wu said.

“It is definitely a big challenge, but we are confident that we can exercise effective control,” Wu told reporters at the meeting.

So far, around 99 percent of cases are in China. Ryan estimated the death rate for the new virus to be 2 percent, but said the number was very preliminary. Due to the fluctuating number of cases and deaths, scientists can only make rough estimates of the death rate, and many milder cases of the virus are likely to be overlooked.

In comparison, the SARS virus killed about 10 percent of the people who caught it. The new virus comes from the family of corona viruses, which also include those that can cause colds and more serious diseases such as SARS and MERS.

The Chinese authorities have asked anyone who has traveled to or from Wuhan to report to the health authorities and quarantine themselves for 14 days. This is the maximum incubation period during which patients can be contagious even if they show no symptoms.

China has been largely praised for its swift and effective response to the outbreak, despite questions surrounding suppression of rumors that have been mere rumor from the start – a reflection of the Communist one-party state’s determination to maintain an information monopoly in China despite smartphones and social media ,

This is in stark contrast to the initial response to SARS when medical reports were hidden as state secrets. The late response was blamed for the fact that the disease could spread worldwide and around 800 people died.

