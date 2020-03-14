UN allegations of sexual abuse of civilian personnel double in one year

UNITED NATIONS (AP) – allegations of sexual abuse and exploitation in peacekeeping and UN political missions increased significantly in 2019, with allegations against civilians almost doubled, a report released on Friday said. the UN

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a report to the UN General Assembly that while the number of alleged victims and perpetrators decreased, last year the number of allegations increased to 80 of the 56 reported in 2018.

More than half of the 2019 (41) allegations were related to the United Nations peacekeeping mission in the Central African Republic, while 15 involved the mission in the Congo, according to the report. He said that the joint African-United Nations peacekeeping force in Darfur, the United Nations force in Lebanon and the former peacekeeping missions in Liberia and Haiti made up three quarters of 24 remaining cases.

The rest involved three special political missions: the Secretary-General’s Special Envoy’s Office for Syria, the UN Verification Mission in Colombia and the United Nations Integrated Office for Peacebuilding in Guinea- Bissau.

The United Nations has long been accused of child rape and other sexual abuse by its peacekeepers, especially those in the Central African Republic and Congo. But the latest figures show once again that sexual misconduct spans the entire UN system.

The report said that the number of civilian personnel at the UN increased from 13 in 2018 to 25 in 2019, while those related to military personnel increased from 39 in 2018 to 49 in 2019. there were 37 allegations related to paternity claims.

Regarding the exploitation and sexual abuse of staff who works for UN agencies, funds and programs, he said 95 were reported in 2019, up from 93 in 2018.

Mr Guterres emphasized in the report that most of the more than 190,000 civilian and uniformed personnel in more than 30 bodies in the United Nations serve “with professionalism and dedication”, but said that “the significant challenges” to meet to sexual abuse and exploitation.

“High staffing, combined with the vulnerable environments in which the United Nations operates, require constant monitoring to ensure that systems are available that can identify and mitigate risk, analyze and train our staff, and respond at one point. victim-centered, timely and appropriate way, a robust avenue to denounce allegations when received, “said the UN chief.

Guterres has made the fight against abuse and sexual exploitation a priority, and emphasized the implementation of the “zero tolerance” policy on sexual misconduct. He initiated a number of United Nations peacekeeping reforms to speed up research and appointed a victims’ advocate to assist victims of sexual abuse.

But Paula Donovan, the Co-Director of the Free AIDS World and her Code Blue campaign, which works to combat impunity for sexual exploitation and abuse by UN staff, said the report’s numbers show that “the UN fails, that the secretary – The new general approach is not successful”.

He told The Associated Press that “sexual exploitation, at least when monitored year after year, does not improve because of the special measures that have been taken.”

Donovan also said that the report found that 42 percent of investigations performed since 2010 were prompted by allegations, while 58 percent were not credited, either due to lack of evidence or to their alleged perpetrator. dismissed for misconduct or leaving the United Nations.

Asked about the criticisms, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said that “the report is a very clear picture of the situation.”

“The Secretary-General has focused on the scourge of sexual abuse from day one,” she said.

However, he added: “No one, including the Secretary General, can be pleased with the fact that we will still have to deal with such cases, and will continue to focus on the organization’s work to address it.”

