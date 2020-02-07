UN assesses whether Antarctica temperature measurement is record high

The UN weather agency said Friday that an Argentine research base at the northern tip of Antarctica is reporting a temperature that, if confirmed, could be a record high for the icy continent.

World Meteorological Organization (WMO) spokesperson Clare Nullis, quoting figures from Argentina’s national weather service, said the Esperanza base recorded 18.3 ° C on Thursday – topping the previous record of 17.5 ° C in March 2015.

The WMO committee that uses the agency’s weather and climate archive is now expected to check whether the lecture would be a new record.

“Everything we’ve seen so far indicates a likely legitimate record, but we will of course begin a formal evaluation of the record once we have all the SMN data and the meteorological conditions surrounding the event,” said WMO’s rapporteur for weather and climate extremes, Randal Cerveny, referring to the acronym for the weather service of Argentina.

“The record seems likely to be associated (in the short term) with what we call a regional ‘foehn’ event across the area,” Cerveny said, defining it as a rapid warming of air coming down a slope or mountain.

Although Antarctica remains a cold place, this data image illustrates global warming. Red stands for areas where the temperature, measured in Celsius per decade, has increased the most in the last 50 years, while dark blue represents areas with a lesser degree of warming. West Antarctica and the Antarctic Peninsula, the steep finger of land protruding from the continent, have experienced the most warming. (NASA / GSFC Scientific Visualization Studio)

WMO says the Antarctic Peninsula, on the northwestern tip of the continent near South America, is one of the fastest warming regions on the planet – nearly three degrees in the last half century.

Approximately 87 percent of the glaciers along the west coast of the peninsula have withdrawn during those 50 years, most of which have shown “an accelerated retreat” in the last 12 years, WMO said.