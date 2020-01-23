UN court orders Myanmar to protect Rohingya against atrocities

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) ordered Myanmar on Thursday to take urgent measures to protect its Muslim Rohingya people from persecution and atrocities, and to keep evidence of alleged crimes against them.

In November, Muslim Gambia usually filed a lawsuit with the United Nations supreme body for disputes between states, accusing Myanmar of genocide against Rohingya.

Thursday’s ruling only dealt with the request from the Gambia for so-called interim measures, the equivalent of a restrictive order for states. Although the court’s final decision may take years, the 17-judge panel has unanimously made it clear that the court believes that the Rohingya is now in danger and that measures must be taken to protect it.

The Rohingya remain “at great risk of genocide,” presiding judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said, reading a summary of the decision. Myanmar will “take all measures within its power to prevent all acts” prohibited under the 1948 Genocide Convention, the ruling said. Myanmar must report within four months.

It ordered the government of Myanmar to influence its military and other armed groups to prevent “members of the group from being killed, thereby causing serious physical or mental harm to the members of the group and deliberately harming the living conditions of the group caused his physical destruction in whole or in part. “

The UN Supreme Court ordered Myanmar to “take all measures within its power” to prevent genocide against Rohingya Muslims. (Robin Van Lonkhuijsen / ANP / AFP / Getty Images)

More than 730,000 Rohingya fled from Myanmar after a crackdown in 2017 and were forced into filthy camps across the border in Bangladesh. UN researchers concluded that the military campaign was conducted with “genocidal intent.”

Moments before the court in The Hague began to read his verdict, the Financial Times published an article from Myung’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi saying that war crimes may have been committed against Rohingya Muslims, but refugees had exaggerated the abuse against them.

During a week of last month’s hearings, Suu Kyi, winner of the 1991 Nobel Peace Prize, had asked the judges to drop the case.

The judgments of the court are final and without appeal, although it is not a real way to enforce them.

Rohingya ‘extremely vulnerable’

“The court believes that the Rohingya in Myanmar remains extremely vulnerable,” said the president of Yusuf.

“In addition, the court believes that the steps alleged to have taken to facilitate the return of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, to promote ethnic reconciliation, peace and stability in the state of Rakhine, and to make his army responsible for violations of international humanitarian and human rights legislation do not seem sufficient. “

Rohingya Muslims walk on a beach after being transported by the Myanmar authorities in December. The Rohingya continue to “run a high risk of genocide,” said court president Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf. (STR / AFP / Getty Images)

More than 100 civil society organizations from Myanmar published a statement hoping that international justice efforts would “bring the truth” and put an end to impunity.

“Political and military policies have always been systematically and institutionally imposed on the people of Myanmar with violent force and intimidation, based on their political and religious beliefs and ethnic identities, and continue to the present,” the statement said.

“We understand very clearly that the ICJ case against Myanmar is aimed at those responsible for the use of political and military power, and not at the people of Myanmar.”