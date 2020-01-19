UN data show that Malaysians make up the largest migrant group in Singapore with 44 percent

Spectators wave the flag of Singapore and wait for the 54th National Day Parade to begin in Singapore on August 9, 2019. – AFP image

KUALA LUMPUR, January 19 – Almost a million Malaysians lived in Singapore in 2019. This made the demographic group the largest migrant in the small red dot. This emerges from a report citing United Nations (UN) data.

In line with the latest data from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, the Singapore newspaper The Straits Times (ST) reported today that Malaysians remain the largest group of contributing foreigners in the island republic south of Johor.

According to ST, the proportion of Malaysians increased from 27 percent of the overseas population in Singapore in 1990 to 44 percent last year.

In terms of numbers, the number of Malaysian migrants in Singapore has increased five-fold from 195,072 in 1990 to 952,261 in 2019, the Singapore newspaper says.

Neighboring Singapore, with its relatively stronger currency, is generally known as a popular destination for Malaysians looking for work abroad.

The ST report states that migrants from China, at around 18 percent in 2019, are the second largest migrant group in Singapore, with 380,145 Chinese migrants compared to 150,447 in 1990.

Indonesian migrants followed with 6.4 percent in 2019 or 138,338 migrants after three percent or 21,520 in 1990.

Based on the numbers for 2019, Indians (5.9 percent), Pakistanis (5.1 percent) and Bangladeshis (3.2 percent) follow, while those from Hong Kong and Macau make up 3.3 percent.

Over the same 30-year period from 1990 to 2019, ST said that the increase in the migrant population from 727,262 to 2.16 million has resulted in the total population of Singapore rising from three million to 5.7 million.

According to ST, migrant statistics include those who have acquired Singapore citizenship, permanent residents, those who have a work permit, and their families and those who study there.

According to ST, the Singapore government’s Population in Brief 2019 report does not include detailed statistics on migrants by country of origin, but only by region of origin.

The ST said from the 2019 report that 62.5 percent of those granted permanent residence in Singapore in 2018 came from Southeast Asian countries, while 31.2 percent came from other Asian countries, while those with Singaporean citizenship received, again predominantly from the South -East Asian countries with 61.6 percent and with 32.4 percent from other Asian countries.

The ST quoted a spokesman for the Singapore Government’s National Population and Talent Department saying that numerous factors affect the “mix” of countries from which people come to Singapore to work or settle there.

“These include the attractiveness of Singapore through family ties, economic needs, geographic proximity as well as the situation in their home country and other possible travel destinations,” said the nameless spokesman.