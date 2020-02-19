[un-envoy-warns-that-army-escalation-endangers-peace-movements-in-yemen-yemen-news]

%MINIFYHTML256ca3086cbaf6d26266c13333d4145611%

The United Nations envoy for Yemen warns of a marked enhance in violence in the region after studies of hundreds of civilian casualties as a consequence of battling involving the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Martin Griffiths instructed the UN Stability Council that calm front lines are commonly getting attacked in numerous spots, and that gals and young children suffer the most.

Mike Hanna of Al Jazeera experiences from the United Nations in New York.