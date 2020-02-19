[UN envoy warns that army escalation endangers peace movements in Yemen Yemen news]

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
[un-envoy-warns-that-army-escalation-endangers-peace-movements-in-yemen-yemen-news]

<pre> <pre>UN envoy warns that military escalation endangers peace movements in Yemen Yemen news</p> <p>

%MINIFYHTML256ca3086cbaf6d26266c13333d4145611%
%MINIFYHTML256ca3086cbaf6d26266c13333d4145612%

The United Nations envoy for Yemen warns of a marked enhance in violence in the region after studies of hundreds of civilian casualties as a consequence of battling involving the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition.

Martin Griffiths instructed the UN Stability Council that calm front lines are commonly getting attacked in numerous spots, and that gals and young children suffer the most.

%MINIFYHTML256ca3086cbaf6d26266c13333d4145613%%MINIFYHTML256ca3086cbaf6d26266c13333d4145614%

Mike Hanna of Al Jazeera experiences from the United Nations in New York.

%MINIFYHTML256ca3086cbaf6d26266c13333d4145615%
%MINIFYHTML256ca3086cbaf6d26266c13333d4145616%