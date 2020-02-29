[un-main-suggests-ministers,-diplomats-skip-travelling-to-assembly-due-to-covid-19-pitfalls]

UN Secretary-Common Antonio Guterres at the opening of the UN Human Rights Council’s principal yearly session in Geneva February 24, 2020. — AFP pic

WASHINGTON, Feb 29 — UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has recommended that ministers and diplomats skip a meeting in New York upcoming thirty day period of the Commission on the Status of Gals due to the coronavirus outbreak, according to a letter seen by Reuters yesterday.

Additional than seven,000 individuals ordinarily show up at the once-a-year meeting, officers mentioned, which is dedicated to the advertising of gender equality and the empowerment of women. It is thanks to be held from March 9 to 20.

Nonetheless, in a letter to UN member states from the chair of the commission, Armenia’s UN Ambassador Mher Margaryan said Guterres had advisable that member states “shorten and scale down the session” and cancel dozens of aspect occasions.

“He also strongly recommended that cash-primarily based associates chorus from traveling to headquarters for the session,” Margaryan wrote.

The bureau of the Commission on the Status of Women proposed that member states agree to Guterres’ suggestions at a meeting on Monday.

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Guterres built the suggestions provided the “fast-evolving situation” with the coronavirus and the have to have to “stability the UN’s vital get the job done and general public health fears.”

“The assistance offered by the secretary-basic is based on inputs from the Senior Crisis Coverage Workforce and very near consultations involving the UN Clinical Expert services and the Planet Wellbeing Organisation,” Dujarric stated.

The flu-like virus that emerged from central China late last year has unfold to about 60 international locations, infected far more than 85,000 folks and killed just about three,000, generally in China. — Reuters