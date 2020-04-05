UN officials warn of ‘crisis’ financial crisis due to coronavirus due to document leak

UN—According to an email from United Nations Secretary-General Movses Abelian, the United Nations is addressing the additional costs associated with the need to “respond to the global health crisis” of the coronavirus, resulting in a “push” liquidity crisis Facing assembly and conference management. The email was sent to explain notes from the Secretary-General for Catherine Pollard Management, and both documents were obtained by CBS News.

“The immediate impact of shifting to different working conditions in response to the outbreak of COVID-19 translates into reduced travel costs, contracted services, and general operating expenses across all budgets, but our operations and services We also anticipate new demand for the response to the global health crisis, “Pollard wrote in her note on April 1.

“Deteriorating liquidity conditions, both in normal budgets and in peacekeeping operations, have caused the Secretary-General to direct all Secretariat organizations to take additional measures to manage expenditure and liquidity,” Mr. Pollard said.

She wrote that the austerity policies outlined in the memo will “hinder our ability to carry out the activities of the organization when the world needs the UN more than ever.”

She said the UN “takes unexpected spending as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The chief executive said that contributions to regular budget assessments in the first quarter of 2020 were significantly lower than in the past few years, with member states paying assessments of $ 220 million. A recovery gap that exceeds the limit. “

This memo states that the United Nations has temporarily suspended all employment due to normal budget vacancies, saying, “Unless directly and immediately related to ongoing mandatory activities not affected by restrictions caused by the pandemic. , Postpone all discretionary spending. “

She said that peacekeeping operations around the world are also facing “increasing liquidity pressure.” The current $ 1.4 billion cash position is “barely enough” to maintain field operations until the end of June.

“There is no room to pay to the military and police donors for the March and June quarter cycles, which will require nearly $ 1.1 billion,” Pollard wrote. “Despite the seriousness of the financial constraints we face, we look forward to your cooperation, collaboration and support to ensure we can continue our business.

Averian also emailed a detailed description of the pollard memos obtained by CBS News, stating that the world group has exhausted most of its reserves. “In the first three months of the year, the Secretariat utilized most of the cash balance. Carried forward from 2019, which dropped from about $ 200 million to $ 50 million in early 2020.”

Also on Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told 193 Member States that the United Nations said “ related to coronaviruses, coupled with a shortfall associated with arrears and a reduction in the country’s assessed payment of dues. In many countries who are UN spokesmen for “increased financial constraints,” Stephen Dujaric told reporters.

“We postpone 2019, with $ 711 million in arrears, the highest level in 10 years, up 34% compared to the previous year,” the UN Prime Minister said in a letter.

The UN Chief has previously sounded an alarm. In October 2019, he warned of a lack of cash at the United Nations and called on countries to pay to “avoid defaults,” as in many countries.

However, the costs associated with the coronavirus and the inability of the country to pay this year have created a new crisis. As a result, Guterres has launched two funds. One is a donation to a pandemic that demanded $ 2 billion for bailouts to countries affected by the virus, and the other required 10% of global GDP, or $ 8-9 trillion.

The World Health Organization, a separately-funded specialized agency of the United Nations, has also been alerting and seeking donations.

“WHO, the United Nations Foundation and partners are the first COVID-19 Solidarity Fund to support the work of WHO and partners to raise funds from various donors and help countries respond to COVID-19. “World Health Organization spokesman Tarik Jasarevich told CBS News on Saturday.

The COVID-19 Response Fund states that it needed a total resource requirement of $ 675 million, received $ 274 million and received a $ 47 million pledge [including $ 15 million from the United States] .

