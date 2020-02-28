[un:-risk-of-escalation-in-syria-grows-hourly-devoid-of-urgent-action]

Turkish armed service automobiles are observed in Hazano in close proximity to Idlib, Syria February 11, 2020. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Feb 28 — The United Nations on Thursday termed for urgent action in northwest Syria, warning that “the threat of bigger escalation grows by the hour.”

“The Secretary-Typical reiterates his contact for an instant ceasefire and expresses unique issue about the danger to civilians from escalating military services steps,” spokesman Stephane Dujarric said in a statement.

“Without urgent motion, the possibility of even better escalation grows by the hour.”

The assertion came right after 29 Turkish troopers have been killed in the northwestern Syrian province of Idlib after an air strike on Thursday blamed on Damascus, as violence escalates in the previously chaotic region.

UN Secretary-Standard Antonio Guterres was next the condition with “grave problem,” Dujarric mentioned.

“The Secretary-Typical reiterates that there is no military solution to the Syrian conflict,” he reported, contacting for a UN-facilitated peace procedure. — AFP