UN says Syria has seen its “fastest growing displacement” since the war began

More people have fled Syria in the last 10 weeks than ever before in the nine-year-old conflict, and the city of Idlib, where many are hiding, could become a graveyard if hostilities continue, two UN agencies said on Tuesday.

Syrian government troops are making their way north, supported by Russian air strikes, pushing people towards the Turkish border as they attempt to seize remaining rebel strongholds near Idlib and Aleppo.

Turkey, which supports the rebels and is afraid of additional refugees, has taken military revenge, with displaced civilians caught between them.

“It is the fastest growing displacement we have ever seen in the country,” said Jens Laerke of the UN Humanitarian Coordination Office (OCHA), adding that nearly 700,000 people had fled since December, mostly women and children. .

Another 280,000 people could flee from urban centers if fighting continues, including the city of Idlib, which is full of people who have escaped somewhere else and who have not yet seen a full military attack on the center.

11½ million people uprooted

“It has the world’s largest concentration of displaced people and urgently needs to stop hostilities in order not to turn it into a graveyard,” Laerke added.

Of the 17 million people in Syria, 5½ million live as refugees in the region, mostly in Turkey, and another 6 million are uprooted in their own country.

Citizens struggle to find shelter in the midst of harsh winter conditions with snow, rain and wind from Storm Ciara. Mosques are full and makeshift camps are overcrowded, said Andrej Mahecic, a spokesperson for the UN refugee agency.

“Even finding a place in an unfinished building has become almost impossible,” he told journalists in Geneva, who described the humanitarian crisis as “increasingly desperate.”

LISTENING ‘An absolutely desperate situation’: displacement in Syria

Syrian and Russian troops are progressing against the last strongholds of the opposition in Idlib province and around Aleppo, forcing civilians to flee from the falling bombs. We talk to Dr. Farida Almouslem, who is entangled in displacement, as well as the United Nations representative Mark Cutts, and journalist Kareem Shaheen. 20:07

To date, OCHA has sent 230 trucks across two permitted border crossings in Turkey, with food, water and hygiene equipment, Laerke added. 1,227 trucks were shipped last month in the largest cross-border relief operation there since the operation began in 2014.

The UN Security Council extended a six-month program to provide assistance to civilians in January, but stopped crossings from Iraq and Jordan to prevent a veto from Russia that supports Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. Aid workers say that this limits their ability to help displaced persons.