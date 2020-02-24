UN-sponsored talks on the Libyan war less than stress | Information

%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603411%

The United Nations-sponsored talks on the conflict in Libya are beneath tension in Geneva.

A delegation symbolizing the renegade navy commander Khalifa Haftar suggests he is suspending his participation.

The internationally identified govt dependent in Tripoli is also expressing uncertainties.

James Bays of Al Jazeera experiences from Geneva.