UN-sponsored talks on the Libyan war less than stress | Information

By
Kevin Yazzie
-
un-sponsored-talks-on-the-libyan-war-less-than-stress-|-information

<pre> <pre>UN-sponsored talks on the Libyan war under pressure | News</p> <p>

%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603411%
%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603412%

The United Nations-sponsored talks on the conflict in Libya are beneath tension in Geneva.

A delegation symbolizing the renegade navy commander Khalifa Haftar suggests he is suspending his participation.

%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603413%%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603414%

The internationally identified govt dependent in Tripoli is also expressing uncertainties.

%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603415%
%MINIFYHTML124b92e85fd4015c86a8e5324c43603416%

James Bays of Al Jazeera experiences from Geneva.