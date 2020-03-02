[un-suggests-greece-has-no-ideal-to-end-accepting-asylum-requests]

Greece had been suffering from clashes among border police and migrants. — Reuters pic

BRUSSELS, March two — The United Nation’s refugee company stated nowadays that Greece had no correct to halt accepting asylum programs as Athens struggled with a unexpected enhance of arrivals at its border of Center East refugees and migrants from Turkey.

Greek Key Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis stated yesterday his region would not be accepting any new asylum requests for a thirty day period after two times of clashes amongst border police and hundreds of folks trying to find to enter the EU from Turkey.

“It is vital that the authorities refrain from any steps that may possibly enhance the struggling of vulnerable people today,” UNHCR said in a assertion.

“All states have a ideal to command their borders and regulate irregular movements, but at the very same time should really refrain from the use of abnormal or disproportionate drive and manage programs for dealing with asylum requests in an orderly manner.”

The UN company claimed neither intercontinental nor EU law offered “any authorized basis for the suspension of the reception of asylum applications”.

Its assertion came as the EU scrambled to help Greece police the frontier and sought to place stress on Turkey to go back to avoiding refugees and migrants stranded on its territory from searching for to get to Europe. — Reuters