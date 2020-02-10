UN warns of possible ‘catastrophe’ for Africa if the outbreak of locusts is not stopped

Uganda is struggling to respond to the largest locust outbreak that parts of East Africa have seen in decades, while the United Nations is warning the already fragile region “just can’t afford another big shock” for its food supply.

An emergency government meeting held hours after the locusts were seen on Sunday in Uganda decided to deploy military forces to help spray ground-based pesticides, while two airborne airplanes would arrive as soon as possible, officials said in a statement. Spraying from the air is considered the only effective control.

The swarms of billions of locusts have destroyed crops in Kenya, which has not seen an outbreak about 70 years ago, as well as Somalia and Ethiopia, which have not seen this in a quarter of a century. The insects have used favorable wet conditions after unusually heavy rainfall.

UN officials warn that immediate action is needed before more rainfall in the coming weeks brings fresh vegetation to feed new generations of locusts. If they are unchecked, their numbers can grow up to 500 times before it gets drier, they say.

“There is a risk of a catastrophe,” UN humanitarian chief Mark Lowcock said Monday in a New York briefing, warning that a region where 12 million people are already confronted with serious food insecurity cannot pay a new shock.

An official from the Food and Agriculture Organization of the UN demonstrates software that is used to record and track the location and movements of locusts using GPS in the desert near Garowe, in the semi-autonomous Puntland region of Somalia. (Ben Curtis / The Associated Press)

Without enough spraying from the air to stop the swarms, the outbreak of locusts could become a plague, “and if you have a plague, it will take years to control,” said Dominique Burgeon, emergency and resilience director at the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, Associated Press last week.

The outbreak is also moving towards South Sudan, where a few million more people are starving while the country is struggling to get out of a civil war.

Must be scaled up on a large scale

The UN has asked for $ 76 million in immediate assistance. So far, almost $ 20 million is in the hands, officials said. The United States said on Monday that it has released $ 800,000 and the European Union has released 1 million euros.

“Today’s response will not work unless there is a large-scale upscaling,” Lowcock said.

Within a few hours a swarm of locusts can rid a meadow of much of its vegetation.

We talk to Abdinoor Ole Hussein in Kenya. He is one of the people who fight swarms of locusts that cause devastation throughout Africa. Rachel Cleetus, policy director for the climate and energy program at the Union for Concerned Scientists, says more help is needed for the next rainy season. 14:06

The locusts eat the vegetation that supports lively shepherd communities in the region. The UN ambassador to Kenya, Lazarus Amayo, warned of the “inherent risk of a common conflict over pastures.”

The outbreak is so severe that it can even disrupt the planting of crops in the coming weeks, he said.

Even before the locust invasion, about 11 million people in Ethiopia, Somalia and Kenya experienced food insecurity, the UN Food and Agriculture Organization said.