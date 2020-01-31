UN warns the world could pay a “terrible price” if Sudan’s world fails

Members of the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces (RSF) near the area where gunmen opened fire in front of buildings used by the Sudanese National Secret Service and Security Service in Khartoum on January 14, 2020. – Reuters pic

KHARTUM, October 11 / PRNewswire / – A senior UN official has warned that the international community would “pay a terrible price” if it does not help rebuild the dilapidated Sudanese economy if the African country passes over to civilian government.

“The history of Sudan in 2020 is not the history of the previous government,” said Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), AFP in an interview during his visit to Sudan this week.

“It is the story in which waiting too long to actually intervene and support this (development) process can be terribly expensive.”

Over a year after the start of a nationwide protest movement that led to the overthrow of long-time ruler Omar al-Bashir last April, Sudan faces a number of challenges driven by an economic crisis.

The year-long recession was an important trigger for the protest movement against Bashir’s 30-year autocratic regime.

Months after its deposition, the economy continues to be burdened with external debt of more than $ 60 billion (RM 245.15 billion), an inflation rate of around 60 percent, rising unemployment and a chronic lack of fuel and foreign currency.

These challenges are an opportunity for the international community to enter and help Sudan, said Steiner, the first UNDP chief who has ever visited the Northeast African country.

“Here is a country where young people, and especially women, have not only managed to trigger a peaceful revolution for the most part, but also have an agenda to build a developing country,” said Steiner.

“The international community needs to recognize how unusual and extremely helpful this is in a region that otherwise provides increasingly worrying news about political instability and extremism.”

“Danger of forgetting Sudan”

According to Sudanese officials, the international community has responded poorly to the country’s reform process, led by respected economist Abdalla Hamdok.

Most blame Washington for continuing to blacklist Sudan as a “state sponsor of terrorism,” which makes international banking troublesome and keeps foreign investors away.

In October 2017, Washington lifted its 20-year trade embargo on Sudan, but left the country on the blacklist of terrorists along with Iran, Syria, and North Korea.

It will likely take some time to blacklist Sudan as Washington asks for assurance that Bashir’s regime will be completely dismantled.

Steiner said that the blacklist in Sudan was no longer a key issue for many and called on the US Congress to speed up delisting.

He said that the international community takes Sudan “a little for granted”.

“We run the risk of forgetting that Sudan is … a story that is more hopeful than it has been for 30 years. And are we missing the opportunity to actually lean in and support them? Steiner said.

“We at UNDP … are determined to increase our commitment. This is a win-win solution. “

“Smarter” plans needed

Global financial institutions are demanding that Sudan implement extensive reforms to revitalize its economy, including the reduction of subsidies, which Steiner believes should be gradual.

“Our job, and that of the World Bank, the IMF … is to give smarter and smarter advice than just to tell Sudan:” You will fail your reform if you don’t do x or y. “” he said.

Steiner praised the new authorities for opening talks with rebel groups to end conflicts in the regions of Darfur, Blue Nile and South Kordofan affected by fighting under Bashir.

Hundreds of thousands were killed and millions displaced over the years when fighting broke out between Bashir’s forces and rebels in these regions.

Steiner said it was up to the Sudanese to decide what type of society they wanted now, but they needed the help of the international community to build that society.

“If you are on your knees and a previous government has been raiding a nation’s coffers for decades, you have to turn to the international community to participate in these recovery efforts, and I think this is the story that happened before our eyes today in Sudan, ”he said. – AFP