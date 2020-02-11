UN Welcomes Malaysia’s Great Initiative to Establish an Anti-Corruption Foundation | Malaysia

Prime Minister Do Dr. Mahathir Mohamad and GIACC Director Tan Sri Abu Kassim Mohamed at the launch of the International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation (PIACCF) on February 11, 2020 in Putrajaya – Photo by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, June 11 / PRNewswire / – The United Nations (UN) welcomed the Malaysian government and Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir Mohamad for the great initiative to establish the Perdana International Anti-Corruption Champion Foundation (PIACCF), said Malaysia-based UN coordinator Stefan Priesner.

The PIACCF will be hosted by Dr. Mahathir is responsible for the International Anti-Corruption Champion Fund and complements the efforts of the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC).

The PIACCF is vital as it acts as a support system for anti-corruption officers who have been the victims of persecution in the course of their duties.

Priesner stressed that it is of the utmost importance to maintain the independence of anti-corruption agencies, be it in their investigative or enforcement work.

“The United Nations has the highest esteem for anyone who, despite great challenges and threats, has steadfastly adhered to its principles,” he said at the PIACCF kick-off here.

According to Priesner, corruption poses a significant threat to countries around the world because it weakens institutions, undermines trust and threatens the economy.

“It deprives many countries of the resources needed to promote development. This undermines fair competition and has a negative impact on investment and trade.

“It also has a disproportionate impact on disadvantaged groups, particularly the poor, by preventing social inclusion, promoting inequality, and reducing prosperity,” he said, adding that this is the ability of countries to achieve the UN capabilities of all Members set targets for sustainable development adversely affecting states in 2015.

“Corruption has been estimated to cost more than five percent of global gross domestic product (GDP) ($ 2.6 trillion) annually. It is estimated that global money laundering is estimated at around $ 500 billion annually,” he said.

Priesner said the United Nations is pleased that countries in the region have made efforts to create their legal and institutional framework for the protection of reporting agents and witnesses.

On behalf of the UN country team, he recognized Malaysia for two important achievements, namely its improved placement in the Democracy Index from 52 in 2018 to 43rd place in 2019 and its 10th place increase to 51st place out of 180 countries at Transparency International (TI) Annual Corruption Perception Index (CPI) in 2019 compared to 2018.

Meanwhile, Martin Kreutner, representative of the International Anti-Corruption Association (IAACA), Mahathir recognizes the endless fight against corruption that has brought Malaysians out of the dark experience of misappropriating funds from 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB).

Kreutner also said that the goal of setting up the PIACCF was to help practitioners of anti-corruption agencies (ACAs) who faced risks and threats to their lives and careers.

“With this hope in mind, this foundation welcomes contributions from contracting states, international and regional organizations, companies, as well as commercial and non-commercial entities and individuals to the fund,” he said.

Kreutner also thanked the Malaysian government for their support when they made the first RM 500,000 contribution to the fund and the second contribution to the Bukhari Foundation of RM 2.5 million. – Bernama