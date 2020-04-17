Unauthorized aliens are important but have been exposed to Coronavirus infection

Early this morning, Mary, an unappreciated employee at a Washington state farmhouse, got up at 5 a.m. The 37-year-old immigrant from Mexico put her hair in a bun and rubbed it. and a veil to prevent her. way, and she prepared a snack for her morning break and a small snack for her half-hour meal. From there she set sail for half an hour to the Orchard, arriving so early and often cold on the trees. Her work depends on the season; now it is the main task of hiding the branches to make sure they grow correctly.

In the midst of coronavirus cancer, María is classified as a highly skilled worker, which means she must continue to participate even though the major sectors of the economy are closed. She has a letter from my staff to confirm that. Although she says hours have been cut in half due to COVID-19, she is still expected to show up. Last week, Maria said, her boss finally issued a statement about continuing six hours of work – which she said was impossible – and asked staff to put a face mask. and gloves, which are not supplied. .

“Our fear of being a stranger is something we can only know. We fear illness. We fear death,” Mariya told me in Spanish. “We are afraid of complaining at work to our leaders.” , because we don’t get enough cleaning supplies. We have not given up entirely. ”

Maria is one of the 11 million undocumented immigrants in the United States, many of whom now serve important community responsibilities – in apple grocery and grocery stores, food processing plants and hospitals. The Immigration Research Institute estimates that 6 million migrant workers (a number that do not consider legal status) are in the works on the front line of the coronavirus responding, while another 6 million are in factories most suffer from the disease. In modern times, non-binding work is a pillar of American economy. On these rare occasions, immigrant advocates say that legislators must acknowledge the contributions made by key unofficial staff.

“In a time of crisis, when the United States needs a part of its people to continue to work so that we can be healthy and healthy, a major part of this important job is not,” said executive director Frank Sharry. known as Americans. ” of Voice of America, an immigration advocacy group. He said these workers, “are risking their lives to work with the country they call home.”

Related Articles

Yet despite paying billions of dollars a year in taxes, undocumented immigrants are eligible for direct aid assistance doled out with $ 2.2 trillion in harm. No one will be able to get the financial support that millions will get as a result of the grant package submitted by Congress; The money is linked to Social Security numbers as opposed to Tax Identification Codes, in opposition to Democrats.

Most undocumented immigrants will not get unemployment insurance if they are among the millions who lose their jobs as a result of the disease. With few exceptions, undocumented workers are not eligible because of their status as migrants under normal circumstances. At the same time that 22 million Americans applied for jobs, this has put many undocumented immigrants into financial uncertainty.

Then there are opportunities for testing and treatment. According to the ACLU and the National Immigration Center, Family Law Firstly removes millions of people (among them, DACA recipients and Periodic Title holders) from testing and treatment by no means available under Medicaid. which will raise the guests The current eligibility. The stronger package includes funding for testing at community health centers, in which unauthorized visitors may come to the service to consider their status. And unauthorized visitors will have access to other benefits.

Stay up-to-date on the growing threats to global health through our online coronavirus newsletter.

Still, some unauthorized employees are leery seeking treatment. Germán, an unauthorized immigrant from Mexico who works at a dairy farm in Wisconsin, said he would stay away from the hospital for as long as he could if he became infected with coronavirus. “We continue to work just like every other day,” he said. “I hope after this epidemic, people realize that we are in their neighborhood. We are neighbors, we are your friends.”

Some efforts are being made to help undocumented immigrants who are struggling financially during the outbreak. California Governor Gavin Newsom announced a $ 125 million aid package on April 15 to provide assistance and cash to families who need this exemption. Newsom said while announcing the partnership with non-profits.

But consultants have claimed more requests to be made. Manar Waheed, senior adviser to the Legislature and advisory group at the US Human Rights Council, said:

The Story of Pornography

Looking For Hope: Society by TIME 100 on Navigating Our New Truth

Here’s advice from Margaret Atwood, Sundar Pichai, Stephen Curry, Tsai Ing-wen and others on the effects of vomiting and diarrhea.

Immigrant support groups say they want guaranteed opportunities for testing and treatment for coronavirus and economic assistance. Carlos Guevara, a senior policy consultant on immigration at UnidosUS, a Latino civil rights organization, said Carlos Guevara, “It is important that we address those involved in everything that is presented in the months ahead. to come. ” As for the political issue, Guevara said there is still work to be done, and he hopes to “see more success” with the Government and Republicans.

So far, the Trump administration has made changes to the policy. President Trump says undocumented immigrants may seek testing for a coronavirus without fear of deportation. ICE suspended most enforcement and limited it to “public health risks and persons subject to the law to be detained on criminal grounds.” And the US Department of Immigration and US Immigration has issued guidance that seeking medical or preventative services will not count as a strike under the Public Charges Act.

“It is clear that everything about immigration is a big fight with the President and the Senate, but here, too, it is different, because it is a matter of concern. public health and economic collapse, ”said Texas Rep. Joaquin Castro, Speaker of the Hispanic Caucus. “There has been a change in the desired conditions from the Commission, but not enough.”

Among those seeking change is Peggy Noonan, former author of speeches to President Ronald Reagan. In The Wall Street Journal, Editor Noonan argues that the epidemic is what makes those who argue that immigrants need to “gain” citizenship. “This is where the debate will take place,” Noonan said. “If it ends, if you can show up in any way you worked through the biggest virus of 20, you will be given citizenship. With a note posted at the top: ‘With thanks from the grateful community . ‘ ”

Voice of America correspondent Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican from Florida who has long been involved in immigration reform and was one of the first congressmen to pass the COVID-19 agreement, said he opened the way to the position. law for those who work. on the battlefield of the coronavirus response.

Diaz-Balart, who believes most Americans support is a way to seek legislation but is not convinced Republicans are being killed by any form of law “that will change course because of the virus. skin.

The irony of the current situation is not lost on immigrant workers who are thought to be important. Felipe, a foreigner working on a farm in North Carolina, in Spanish, said, “It didn’t work out well for us, because really, we were working.” While Felipe is a registered immigrant, his wife, who works in vegetable grocery, is not. “So it seems like it is unfair that they are not helping us with the fact that we do not have permission. They are not helping the people who work.”

Raul, an unauthorized employee at an Oregon beef store, said he feels like it’s being used by politicians, and he doesn’t think the epidemic will change the conversation on immigration. But he is clear about the dependence of unemployed Americans: “They need us.”

Please send suggestions, guidance, and news from the first line to virus@time.com.

Summary of Coronavirus. Everything you need to know about the spread of COVID-19 in the world

Thank you!



For your safety, we sent a confirmation email to the address you entered. Click the link to confirm your subscription and start receiving newsletters. If you do not get confirmation within 10 minutes, please check your folder.

Write to Lissandra Villa at lissandra.villa@time.com.

. (afiToTranslate) COVID-19