Unavailability of workers, transport trucks continue to meet demand challenges: FMCG players

However, the companies said that the approvals related to the operation of the factory and the transportation of goods have reduced the problems of transportation of raw materials and final products.

PTI New Delhi

latest update: March 30, 2020, 5:10 PM IST

According to FMCG ITC and Dabor India’s elders, workers’ access to factories and trucks for transportation remains a major challenge in meeting the demand for basic goods.

They said addressing local issues in many states that have hampered the movement of goods will certainly help start the supply chain.

“But the main issue that still exists is the presence of manpower and workers to carry out this operation. Given that most workers either go to their hometowns or stay at home while staying away,” Dabour Hind said. Ensuring proper performance is a challenge. ” Executive Director (Operations) Shah Rukh Khan told PTI.

“While we have been gradually licensed in some states, the availability of trucks is currently the biggest challenge. Intercity and local trucks are facing the challenge of lack of manpower,” said an ITC spokesman. “Human beings have been severely affected. In factories.”

“We believe it will take a few more days to provide the entire ecosystem and the processes needed to move basic goods,” another spokesman said.

With the movement of goods, Khan said the situation has eased slightly with a few approvals related to factory operations and the movement of imported trucks.

“These have alleviated some of the major bottlenecks that the industry has faced in transporting raw materials, packaging materials and end products. It will certainly help start the supply chain,” Khan added.

Asked about the state of stocks, the ITC spokesman said: “In these Saudi times, it is necessary to ensure adequate access to basic food and health in the country. We have worked closely with government officials and the local government to ensure its production. “Distribution activities will continue with a minimum of people without interruption.”

A spokesman for the company added: “The company’s effort is to ensure that consumers are not upset during these trial times due to shortages and lack of access to basic products.”

“We have redoubled our efforts to ensure an increased level of caution, and we have implemented strict protocols for safety, personal health and hygiene in these selected factories, as well as for sellers and partners in our value chain,” the ITC spokesman added.