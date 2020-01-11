Unbeaten Austin Prep girls skate to 4th consecutive victory – Boston Herald

Loading...

ROCKLAND – The Austin Prep girls hockey team is starting to heat up.

The Cougars registered their fourth consecutive victory and the third shutout during that route yesterday, beating the Notre Dame Academy of Hingham 4-0 in a non-league game.

Austin Prep (5-0-2) opened the 7:56 score in the game when senior Francesca Frelick rushed past the blue line to keep the puck in the attacking zone before rushing it to Alexandra Martinson, who immediately made a one-touch pass led to eighth-classer Monique Lyons. Lyons pulled a one-timer from a bad corner top shelf.

“She is a real talent, she has an exceptional hockey feeling, she is usually in the right place at the right time,” said Austin Prep head coach Stephanie Wood about her young attacker. “We want to come out hard, especially we want to finish our chances well if we get them early.”

AP put the pressure on and threw everything he could to the goal of Notre Dame before taking advantage of the last chance, while Maeve Carey hit a shot from the blue line that bounced to a well-positioned Sabina Axelrod – who deposited the rebound to make it 2-0 with 2:56 still in the first.

Notre Dame tried to gather in the second, but the second goalkeeper Lauryn Hanafin of Prep was sharp and omitted twelve shots from the second period, including five quality chances on the first of Notre Dame’s three power-play’s.

“Rock solid,” said Wood. “She played the last few games and she gets more and more comfortable the further we go. They came really hard on us and had a lot of good chances; she got big.”

Hanafin brought the momentum to the third, stopped eight shots in the last frame and closed the evening with 26 saves.

Senior Eryn Taber added an 8:26 insurance target to get into the game while he went to work shortly, breaking away before shooting a wrist on the other side, breaking the glove of Lily Prendergast (17 rescues).

Sophomore Isabel Hulse sent a 3:14 wrist shot from Emma Guthrie to complete the score.

AP defeated opponents 19-1 during the winning streak.

“I think we’re finally getting some consistency,” Wood said. “You have to find your identity and have young players adapt to our style. I think we are entering most of our schedule and starting to warm up. That is a goal of every good team to get better as the year progresses, we look forward to continuing the trend. ”