Unbeaten Hakuho secures profitable report as fellow wrestler pulls out with fever

OSAKA – Yokuzuna Hakuho stormed in advance to his eighth victory at the Spring Grand Sumo Event on Sunday, while yet another wrestler at the tourney — currently being held guiding closed doors for the reason that of the COVID-19 outbreak — pulled out right after running a superior fever.

It was uncomplicated sailing for the Mongolian-born yokozuna in a swift win around No. 4 maegashira Abi (4-4) that remaining Hakuho leading two wrestlers with 7-1 information.

The 15-day satisfy entered its last week at Edion Arena Osaka beneath a cloud soon after No. 15 maegashira Chiyomaru recorded a fever of at minimum 37.5 Celsius for two straight days and withdrew. The Japan Sumo Association started the tournament on the comprehension it would be canceled really should possibly a wrestler or affiliation member test good for the coronavirus.

Chiyomaru (5-3), who defaulted his match against No. 17 Meisei (3-5), was examined at a medical center and returned to his Kokonoe stable’s education foundation, in which he is getting quarantined from other wrestlers. The wrestler is scheduled to be analyzed for influenza on Monday, and in accordance to the JSA, he has consented to a test for the coronavirus if his fever persists and it appears he could be infected.

Hakuho, who is wanting to lengthen his occupation history for grand tournament championships with his 44th, took a shove to the throat from Abi and absorbed a shove before yanking the maegashira to one aspect. As Abi crashed forward out of control, Hakuho clutched his opponent’s torso to break his tumble.

No. 3 Mitakeumi missing his possibility to stay a single get again of Hakuho when he was crushed badly on the opening cost by yokozuna Kakuryu, who rammed house and drove him out, leaving both equally adult males at 6-2.

“The opening cost was the primary issue,” Kakuryu claimed. “I was imagining only about how to execute my sumo, not about my opponent’s sort.”

Sekiwake Asanoyama (6-2), who is chasing marketing to ozeki, fell to a second loss in three times.

Asanoyama beat No. 3 Yutakayama (3-5) on the cost, backed him to the straw and was poised to shove him out, when the maegashira evaded an uncomfortable shove and the sekiwake’s observe by means of remaining him off balance. Yutakayama seized the minute, counterattacked and completed the match with a beltless arm toss.

No. 13 Aoiyama (7-1) experienced an straightforward time finding again on the winning track just after struggling his 1st decline the day prior to. Immediately after the charge, No. 17 Daiamami (3-5) shifted his balance far too much forward in search of a belt hold and was easily slapped down by the Bulgarian previous sekiwake.

Ninth-ranked maegashira Takanosho also enhanced to 7-1 with an effortless gain when No. 6 Myogiryu (1-7) stumbled off harmony on his opening demand and was simply pulled down to defeat.

Hakuho’s stablemate No. 12 Ishiura (6-2) stayed two wins off the speed by beating No. 14 Nishikigi (1-7).

No. 11 Chiyotairyu experienced his 2nd loss, as 22-year-previous makuuchi-division debutant Kotonowaka (6-2) repelled the heavier wrestler’s charge and then propelled him backward from the ring with a very well-orchestrated sequence of shoves.

Ozeki Takakeisho managed a relentless pursuit and shoved out komusubi Hokutofuji (2-6) to get his third straight bout and make improvements to to 5-3.