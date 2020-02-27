[unbeaten-jamaine-ortiz-bids-to-continue-rise-this-friday-evening-on-ufc-battle-go]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

Undefeated Planet Boxing Council (WBC) Youth Earth lightweight winner Jamaine “The Technician” Ortiz (12-, six KOs) programs to make a important assertion this Friday when he fights at dwelling in Worcester, Massachusetts, for the initial time as a expert boxer.

Ortiz will headline a CES Boxing on UFC Combat PASS® occasion, promoted by Classic Leisure and Sporting activities (CES), at the historic Worcester Palladium.

In the eight-spherical most important celebration, Ortiz faces Mexican knockout specialist “Loco” Luis Ronaldo Castillo (22-five, 17 KOs), a former WBC FECOMBOX lightweight champion, in a non-title fight.

“I’m ready,” Ortiz said after a modern open exercise routine. “It’s good acquiring so much guidance. I have a whole lot of men and women coming to the fights. To me, I only have a person career – acquire! And I’d like to acquire in breathtaking fashion. I want to present everybody at the Palladium and individuals looking at on UFC Fight Move that it’s all actual, no buzz driving my title. Everyone looking at Friday evening will know what I convey into the ring.”

Ortiz, 23, is a lightning-fast, gifted light-weight with incredible upside. A adorned beginner, Ortiz is a increasing star in what lots of imagine will be a breakout year for him.

“Jamaine certainly has not achieved his complete potential,” Ortiz’ head trainer Rocky Gonzalez commented. “He’s continue to younger and all he definitely demands is a lot more practical experience. He’s a superior listener with fantastic hand pace, and he switches (stances) very easily. And he truly believes in himself and it’s challenging to beat somebody like that. I simply cannot instruct heart, but he has that as nicely. I really don’t know how considerably he can go, not however, but he’s proficient and nowhere near to getting a completed product.”

The Feb. 28th clearly show showcasing Ortiz worldwide will be streamed live and solely on UFC Battle PASS®, the world’s major electronic subscription assistance for beat athletics, starting up at nine p.m. ET / six p.m. PT.

To indication up for UFC Fight Pass, make sure you check out www.ufcfightpass.com.

Tickets are on sale and obtainable to purchase at CESBoxing.com and the Palladium box office. Doors open at six p.m. ET, 1st bout at 7 p.m./ ET.