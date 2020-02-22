[unbeaten-wild-knights-trounce-crimson-hurricanes]

HIGASHIOSAKA, OSAKA PREF. – The Panasonic Wild Knights maintained their ideal begin to the Japan Rugby Prime League period Saturday, beating the NTT Docomo Red Hurricanes 40-three at Hanazono Rugby Stadium.

On a wet day, it took the Wild Knights a though to get likely following slipping driving to an early penalty from Marty Banks.

But a try from a rolling maul by Yuji Shimogama in the 22nd minute was the initially of three to start with-50 % attempts with Shohei Hirano and Rikiya Matsuda also crossing the chalk to make it 21-three at the break.

The 2nd 50 percent was just a moment aged when Ryuji Noguchi extra Panasonic’s fourth prior to guy-of-the-match Koki Takeyama bagged a brace to round off the scoring. Takuya Yamasawa concluded the working day with five conversions.

The victory was the sixth straight with a reward level for the Wild Knights, despite Robbie Deans buying a facet lacking a variety of to start with-preference players.

Panasonic tops the standings with 30 points, although the Red Hurricanes, coached by previous All Black Mike Brewer, are 15th with 4 details soon after getting rid of their previous 3 games by a put together rating of 219-10.

Yamaha Jubilo wings Malo Tuitama and Jayden Ngamanu merged for 9 of Yamaha Jubilo’s 11 attempts as they thrashed the Mitsubishi Sagamihara Dynaboars 69-7 to go next in the standings.

Tuitama had a hat trick to his identify within the 1st 24 minutes, scored his fourth in the 37th moment and additional two extra in the 2nd half, although Ngamanu had two before the break and a single after for his 2nd three-consider overall performance in two game titles.

Yamaha has 24 points, just one more than the Kobe Kobelco Steelers, who choose on Toshiba Courageous Lupus on Sunday.

Takaaki Nakazuru touched down a few situations in the initially 50 percent, former Gloucester captain Tom Savage scored his to start with try in Japan and former Wallaby Matt Giteau aided himself to two attempts and six conversions as Suntory Sungoliath thumped the Hino Red Dolphins 69-14 to move fourth on 21 factors.

The NTT Communications Shining Arcs and Kubota Spears are both of those on 19 details adhering to contrasting days.

Rugby Earth Cup 2019 winner Malcolm Marx produced it five tries in the final 4 video games as the Shining Arcs came from behind to conquer the Honda Heat 14-13 regardless of a red card to fellow South African Willie Britz.

Kubota, in the meantime, went down 20-18 to Toyota Verblitz in a thriller.

A 78th-minute test by Honeti Taumohaapai, converted by Bernard Foley appeared to have specified Frans Ludeke’s workforce the factors at Nagoya’s Paloma Mizuho Rugby Stadium. But they had been penalized straight from the restart and Lionel Cronje banged above the penalty to give Toyota its 3rd acquire of the year.

Somewhere else, the Canon Eagles downed Munakata Sanix Blues 22-10, when the Ricoh Black Rams downed NEC 26-12 to maintain the Eco-friendly Rockets winless for the year.