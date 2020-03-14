“Unbelief” Every U.S. businessman does not pay 14 days for sick people

On Friday on MSNBC Live, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) criticized that not all U.S. employers pay 14 days of sick leave for employees in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak.

While Congress weighs a coronavirus relief package that would allow employers to pay sick days, Gillibrand called it “unfortunate” that the United States is “far behind” other countries in paying up to 14 days for sick leave. by illness.

“We want to make sure that sick people can stay home, so we want a mandatory sick leave for up to two weeks. We also want a paid family and health leave because, if your child’s school is closed, you can’t choose between taking care of a child and getting a salary, “Gillibrand told MSNBC” The best solution is to have a national paid leave plan. “

She added: “The (W) hat we would try to launch is that the employer will continue to pay its employees through paid leave and that the government will reimburse those employees. This is how we intend to do it. She is very efficient that way. And we ask sick days for pay. So, for all those companies that do not offer paid sick days, we ask that the paid sick days be paid immediately. If they will need help doing that, then this is something we can provide. But we ask all employers in the United States to pay 14 days of paid sick leave for each employee in this country. They should already, and it’s a shame they aren’t. And if they aren’t, we ask them to do it now. “

