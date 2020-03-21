Uncertainty leads Power Rankings in Week 26

No one knows if there will be hockey again this season, and if there is, it’s seeming more and more likely it’ll just be the postseason. That leaves us with what is possibly the last NHL power rankings of the season, where teams are where they were left off last Thursday night when everything hit the fan.

1. Boston Bruins: Their win over the Flyers right before games were stopped was one of their best overall efforts of the season.

2. St. Louis Blues: If hockey does come back in any capacity, Vladimir Tarasenko should be ready to play and the Blues have already been scary.

3. Colorado Avalanche: Like the Blues, the Avs might have some injuries heal in time to do this all over again.

4. Vegas Golden Knights: Just their luck to slump all season and then finally get their act together in time for the season to stop in unprecedented fashion.

5. Tampa Bay Lightning: They won just three of their last 10 games after having been on a roll.

6. Philadelphia Flyers: Were brought back to the Earth by the Bruins, but that doesn’t erase how impressive a nine-game winning streak is.

7. Pittsburgh Penguins: If one of their goalies could have stepped up, it would feel like the Penguins are real dangerous.

8. Washington Capitals: Well, Alex Ovechkin reached 700 goals before the season paused, at least.

9. Edmonton Oilers: Leon Draisaitl may have lost the opportunity for back-to-back 50-goal seasons.

10. Carolina Hurricanes: So if the season starts up and they get Dougie Hamilton and Brett Pesce back, the Hurricanes look pretty darn good.

11. Toronto Maple Leafs: Do we know yet if the Maple Leafs were good?

12. Nashville Predators: They started playing pretty well when they realized Pekka Rinne isn’t the same guy he used to be.

13. Calgary Flames: Probably safe to say this team was the worst good team in the league.

14. Dallas Stars: Really doesn’t make much sense how an offense with that much talent never got things together even when they started winning.

15. Winnipeg Jets: Is Connor Hellebuyck the Vezina winner if the season is over?

16. Vancouver Canucks: Brock Boeser was just about to come back and that could have sent them in a great direction.

17. Minnesota Wild: The wildest part of this NHL season was how the Wild were somehow in a spot to contend for the postseason at the end of the world.

18. New York Rangers: They’re going to be pretty good the next couple of seasons if they get a defense.

19. New York Islanders: If this season were to continue, it would have been proven the Islanders weren’t all that good anyway.

20. Chicago Blackhawks: If there’s no more hockey, hey, they weren’t mathematically eliminated.

21. Florida Panthers: The good thing is everyone will remember this as the season that paused, not the one where the Panthers had no idea what they were doing.

22. Columbus Blue Jackets: What if hockey comes back and they get a bunch of injured guys back? Might the Blue Jackets become a dangerous team?

23. Arizona Coyotes: An example of a team that just didn’t work out in the end.

24. Montreal Canadiens: This season fell apart for them in December, and it was one to forget. Luckily for them, people likely will now.

25. Los Angeles Kings: Weirdly had started to play really well? They were arguably the hottest team in the league when everything stopped.

26. Buffalo Sabres: There are almost zero positives to take out of this season other than Jack Eichel is really good, but he’s too good for them.

27. San Jose Sharks: The best thing to happen for the Sharks was to just stop playing hockey.

28. Anaheim Ducks: The Danton Heinen era wasn’t off to a bad start until they had to stop playing.

29. New Jersey Devils: Cory Schneider started playing well but the Devils’ hellish season had just about nothing else going for it until they were forced to stop playing.

30. Ottawa Senators: It was announced Tuesday night the Sens were the first team to have a player infected with the coronavirus.

31. Detroit Red Wings: They were eliminated before everyone else, but no one else is playing hockey anyway. The real winners of the 2019-20 season.