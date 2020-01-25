Uncertainty remains about the future success of Harry and Meghan’s new life in Canada

The Royal Fascinator Hello royal viewers and those intrigued by what’s going on at the House of Windsor. This is your deep dive into royal news and analysis. Read online? Sign up here to receive this in your inbox.

Harry and Meghan have taken a step back. What now?

The breathless headlines about Prince Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back when senior members of the royal family have disappeared, but uncertainty remains about how their new life will be for them.

Harry spoke Sunday evening about the “many years” of challenges that preceded the decision, and about taking a step forward “in what I hope can be a more peaceful life.”

He then returned to Canada to be reunited with Meghan and their son, Archie, in British Columbia, where they were staying during the holidays.

It is not clear how much of their time will be spent in Canada, but for at least one tall observer there is a feeling that life on this side of the Atlantic can also have its challenges.

“My fear is that Harry will be lost, with not enough to do, and thousands of miles away from his family and friends and everything he has ever known,” said author Penny Junor, who delves into his life in her Prince Harry biography: Brother, soldier, son.

Speculation is rampant about what the couple can do now that they have taken a step back and are seeking financial independence.

Although they will not use their “Royal Highness” titles, they have retained their associations with their private patronages.

“That’s where their hearts are, and those charities would have been destroyed to lose them as patrons,” Junor said via email. “Even without their titles, they will raise funds and improve the profile.”

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent a letter to British new outlets accusing photographers of “intimidation” and claiming that paparazzi camped permanently outside the Vancouver Island residence, trying to photograph them at home with long-distance lenses. (Frank Augstein / Associated Press)

But there is probably a lot of attention for how they try to develop their own brand.

“I’m sure the gossip press will keep a close eye on everything and jump on anything that looks like one of them running their royal connections,” Junor said.

Media and PR experts in the UK are already suggesting that it can be an expensive and complicated fight if Harry and Meghan have to change the Sussex Royal brand they have promoted.

David Haigh, chief executive of a brand valuation consultancy, told The Guardian that they are facing the “mother-of-all punch-ups” that protect it in global markets. “It’s a fact, it’s a minefield. They’ll get real trouble,” he told the newspaper.

Earlier this week, British media reports also wondered whether a commercial venture by one of Harry’s cousins ​​could offer a glimpse of how Harry and Meghan will chart their own path.

The Daily Mail reported that Princess Anne’s son, Peter Phillips, who is not a working member of the royal family, has approved milk from Jersey cows in a Chinese television advertisement.

What about those HRH titles?

On this file photo the British Prince Charles, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, Queen Elizabeth, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, stand on the balcony of Buckingham Palace as they fly past on the occasion of the centenary of the Royal Air Force in central London on 10 July 2018. (Chris Radburn / Reuters)

After last Saturday’s announcement about how Harry and Meghan would set their new course, much attention was paid to their “His / Her Royal Highness” titles and their meaning.

“I think it’s confusing for the public that they still have these titles, but they won’t use them,” said Carolyn Harris, a royal author and historian based in Toronto.

It all sets up an unusual – but not unprecedented – scenario.

The Duchess of Kent, the wife of the Queen’s nephew, the Duke of Kent, stopped using her HRH a few decades ago.

“She pursued an independent career as a music teacher at a school and abandoned royal duties,” Harris said.

The Duchess of Kent arrives at St. George’s Chapel for Harry and Meghan’s wedding at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, on May 19, 2018. (Chris Radburn / polar photo via AP )

Under the patent of King George V in 1917, the HRH titles were limited to children and male grandchildren of the monarch.

“At the time, King George the Fifth also wanted to distance himself from some of his German relations in the House of Hanover,” Harris said, “so limiting royal titles was also a means of clearly defining who is in the Royal family as opposed to he who was more closely related to the prince. “

If Harry and Meghan were stripped of their HRH titles, Harris suspects it would have triggered a conversation in the palace about whether other members of the family should keep their titles.

“If Harry and Meghan formally lost their HRH, the question would arise why Prince Andrew has an HRH if he does not perform royal duties, since he has stepped back from his royal duties in disgrace.”

Similar questions may arise for the daughters of Andrew, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, who have the title but have never been full-time working relatives.

Harris thinks that during the next government, probably Charles, as ruler, new letters will be issued that limit the HRH to a much smaller number of people, perhaps the heir to the throne and their children, “to prevent these complications.”

A constitutional mystery?

In this file photo, the British Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, pose for a photo with some Queen’s young leaders at a reception in Buckingham Palace after the last Queen’s Young Leaders Awards Ceremony in London on June 26, 2018. John Stillwell / Pool via Reuters)

Harry’s departure from the higher regions of the royal family – and the fact that he will no longer formally represent Queen Elizabeth – could constitute a constitutional mystery for the United Kingdom.

Harry is a state council, one of a select group of high-ranking princes who can perform most of the royal duties of the prince if they are unable to do so due to illness or absence abroad. In that case two or more advisors can be appointed.

According to the law, the counselors are the monarch’s husband and the next four adults in the row who are 21 years old.

“Given that Prince Harry will no longer represent the Queen, Prince Andrew has withdrawn from public life and Prince Philip has retired, only Prince Charles and Prince William are available,” said Craig Prescott, director of the Center for Parliament and Public Law at the University of Winchester in Southern England, via e-mail.

“The risk is that their duties as counselors mean that Prince Charles and Prince William cannot do the other things that they are expected to do, such as representing the UK abroad or participating in engagements around the UK.”

All of this means that, unless the legislation (the Regency Acts 1937-1953) is amended, “the monarchy may not be able to fulfill all expectations set for it, what Prince Charles’s idea of ​​shrinking the monarchy into doubts, “said Prescott.

Perhaps it would be easier, Prescott suggested, “if the load were to be shared and those in line, such as Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, taking on public duties and becoming state advisors, or other royals who still perform their duties , such as Prince Edward or Princess Anne, become Counselors of State, even though they are further along the line of succession. “

Buckingham Palace did not respond to a request for comment this week.

Prescott said the rumor last year that the palace was approaching Downing Street about changing the legislation.

“But apparently they were more concerned about changing the law about how and when a regency can be declared rather than looking at the issue of counsel. However, the two issues really need to be considered together.”

On the road

The British Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, talks to mothers during her visit to the Ely & Caerau Children’s Center in Cardiff, South Wales, Great Britain, January 22, 2020. (Geoff Caddick / Pool via Reuters)

Although Harry and Meghan have received public attention in the past two weeks, other members of the royal family have set out on assignments that often focused on issues that mattered to them.

Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, launched a UK-wide survey aimed at improving early childhood, an important area of ​​interest for her.

Prince Charles was at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where he spoke about the world that needed a “paradigm shift” in how it deals with climate change, and met Greta Thunberg, the 17-year-old climate activist from Sweden.

Charles is also making his first official trip to Israel and the West Bank this week.

Generously citable

The British prince Charles gestures during his speech while he attends a reception on Thursday at the residence of Her Majesty Ambassador in Tel Aviv. World leaders have denounced the increasing threat of anti-Semitism and vowed never to forget the lessons of the Holocaust during a solemn ceremony on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp. (Frank Augstein / The Associated Press)

“The lessons of the Holocaust are relevant to this day. Seventy-five years after the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau, there is still hate and intolerance in the human heart, still telling new lies, adopting new disguises and still looking for new victims. “

– Prince Charles spoke in Jerusalem on Thursday at the World Holocaust Forum, which coincides with the 75th anniversary of the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp

