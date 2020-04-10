Unclaimed remains of coronavirus victims in New York are buried in the potter’s field

As New York City faces an increasing number of coronavirus deaths and a diminishing morgue space, the city has reduced the amount of time it will take in unclaimed remains before they are buried in the city’s public cemetery.

Under the new policy, the coroner’s office will keep the bodies in storage for just 14 days before they are buried in the town’s potter’s camp on the island of Hart.

Normally, around 25 bodies a week are buried on the island, mainly for people whose families cannot afford a funeral or who are not claimed by relatives.

In recent days, however, burial operations have increased from one day a week to five days a week, with around 24 burials per day, said Correction Department spokesman Jason Kersten.

Aerial images taken on Thursday by the Associated Press captured workers digging graves on the island, a one-mile strip of limited access off the Bronx, which is the last resting place for over one million poor New Yorkers.

About 40 caskets were lined up for burial on the island on Thursday and two fresh trenches have been excavated in recent days.

As of Friday morning, there have been over 87,000 confirmed cases in New York City, with 5,150 deaths in the city.

Prisoners no longer dig tombs

Before the burial, the dead are wrapped in body bags and placed inside pine chests. The deceased’s name is written in large letters on each chest, which helps in case a body needs to be sintered later. They are buried in long, narrow trenches dug by digging machines.

“They added two new trenches in case we needed them,” said Kersten. To help with the surge and in the midst of an outbreak of the COVID-19 respiratory disease caused by the virus in the city’s main prison, contract workers were hired, he said. Previously, prisoners had been used to dig the island’s tombs.

“For reasons of social estrangement and security, people in prison in the city do not attend burials for the duration of the pandemic,” said Kersten.

A barge could be seen arriving on the island on Thursday with a refrigerated truck on board containing about two dozen bodies.

Earlier this week, New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio said officials had explored the possibility of temporary burials on Hart Island, a strip of land on Long Island Sound that has long been the city’s potter’s camp . (The Associated Press)

The department sent questions about the causes of death to the city’s Chief Medical Examiner (OCME) office. Aja Worthy-Davis, the examiner’s spokesman, said it will take time to collect individual causes of death from the office’s records, but some of the recent burials are likely to include those killed by the coronavirus.

The island can also be used as a site for temporary interventions in the event of deaths that exceed the capacity of the city’s morgue, a point that has not yet been reached, said Kersten and Worthy-Davis.

“We all hope it doesn’t come to this,” said Kersten. “At the same time, we are prepared if it does.”

‘They won’t stay there’

OCME can store around 800-900 bodies in its buildings and has space to store around 4,000 bodies in around 40 refrigerated trucks that it can ship to hospitals in the city, which typically only have small morgues, Worthy-Davis said.

Another island south of Hart, Randall Island in the East River, is used as a depot for dozens of empty refrigerated trucks between distributions outside city hospitals.

On Thursday, two trucks containing bodies that had been parked outside a hospital were temporarily transferred to the island’s warehouse in a stadium parking lot to make room for an oxygen delivery and other supplies to the hospital.

“They won’t stay there,” Avery Cohen, city hall spokesman, wrote in an email.

City health officials were seen on Thursday transferring the bodies of the two trucks into three funeral cars sent from the funeral homes.

Health workers remove a body from a refrigerated truck outside Brooklyn hospital on March 31st. Due to the surge in deaths caused by COVID-19, New York City hospitals are using refrigerated trucks as a morgue for shifts. (Stephanie Keith / Getty Images)