[uncomfortable-minute-for-ant-and-dec-as-viewers-chuckle-whilst-hearing-family’s-tragedy]

An uncomfortable moment caught the ordinarily specialist presenters Ant and Dec off-guard on Saturday Night time Takeaway.

Viewers had been left cringing just after the 1st episode of a new sequence strike screens on Saturday (February 22) when the audience laughed at the worst doable second immediately after being distracted by the display at the rear of the duo.

The well-liked pair were being back again on Saturday evening screens following a calendar year-long split in which Ant was concentrating on his restoration.

And to kick the new ITV sequence off in fashion, the great-natured Geordies were being giving a family who had been hit by unthinkable tragedy a exclusive present to make them smile, stories KentLive.

The couple in dilemma, Petra and Simon Williams, were queuing outside the house the studio – acquiring been informed that the viewers was whole, but they may possibly be in line for seats if they waited.

Ant instructed the studio audience and viewers at residence: “What they don’t know is that we have actually saved two seats for them since we’re about to give them the shock of their lifestyle.”





Ant and Dec sombrely explaining the family’s recent tragedy

(Impression: ITV)



Dec included: “That is simply because they are component of an amazing household. They reside up in the north east and they have got a few charming kids – Amelia, Paige, Leyla Grace and Bailey.”

Ant ongoing: “Tragically 3 yrs back they misplaced their daughter Darcey-Lee when she was just nine-and-a-half weeks previous.”





The viewers laughed at the display screen as Ant and Dec spoke about family’s tragedy

(Graphic: ITV)



Dec seemed stunned when the viewers started laughing and the pair glanced driving them to see the significant monitor, and Dec realised spouse Simon was aiding his spouse Petra select her enamel.

“Ok, let us not focus on the photo for the instant,” Ant explained to the audience, sounding annoyed.





Dec realised husband Simon was helping his wife Petra select her tooth.

(Picture: ITV)



The shock for the household was a new property, but admirers of the display were remaining cringing at the uncomfortable moment.

1 tweeted: “Effectively that wasn’t awkward at all, negative time to chortle Audience! #takeaway #saturdaynighttakeaway.”

Although another commented: “Not like a British audience to be distracted by a screen when anyone is conversing about a thing critical like the death of a newborn #saturdaynighttakeaway.”

A third remarked: “Wondered why the audience have been laughing… the lady choosing her enamel will be mortified she was caught on digital camera….#SaturdayNightTakeaway.”

*Saturday Night time Takeaway returns following Saturday at 7pm on ITV