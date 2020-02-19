[‘uncut-gems’-safdie-brothers-to-make-television-set-collection-about-a-cursed-newly-married-few]

Directing duo Josh and Benny Safdie have lined up their up coming undertaking, pursuing the the latest diamond district caper Uncut Gems.

The brothers will be crafting and directing a fifty percent-hour comedy pilot for Showtime, starring Nathan for You creator Nathan Fielder.

The likely exhibit, entitled The Curse, will be co-penned by Benny Safdie and Fielder, and equally will star. The premise sees “how an alleged curse disturbs the marriage of a recently married couple who star in Flipanthropy, their troubled HGTV clearly show,” in accordance to Deadline.

Fielder and the Safdies will act as government producers although the brothers will immediate.

The indie filmmakers broke into the mainstream with Fantastic Time in 2016, which forged Robert Pattinson in a gruelling acid excursion of a function as a prison fighting versus the clock to preserve his youthful brother.

With Uncut Gems, numerous praised the filmmakers for bringing Adam Sandler’s dramatic toughness back into concentration.

NME’s Alex Flood gave the film five stars, expressing, “Uncut Gems is an anxiety-inducing heart-assault of a motion picture that grabs its audience by the throat and shakes until eventually there is no breath remaining.”

Sandler won the Indie Spirit award for ‘Best Male Lead’ for his functionality in Uncut Gems, and gave a blistering acceptance speech which took intention at the Oscars.