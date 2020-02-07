Undefeated cruiserweight Mike Hilton prepared for a quick return on April 3

RINGSIDE 07/02/2020

After a successful opening fight card on January 25th, Silver Bow will present the ChampBox 2 in the Cure Insurance Arena in Trenton on Saturday evening, April 3rd.

The card’s headliner will be undefeated cruiserweight Mike Hilton.

Hilton, who led ChampBox 1 with a unanimous decision over Baldimir Hernandez in six rounds, will be back on April 3 to delight his fans in the hometown.

Hilton has a 10-0 record with seven elimination games and was a National Golden Gloves Champion.

Also on the menu is undefeated light heavyweight Omar Salem (9-0, 4 KOs) from Brooklyn, New York; Cruiserweight Jakub Sowirko (2-0, 1 KO) from Trenton, New Jersey and undefeated super welterweight Elijah Morales (4-0.1 KO) from Trenton.

Tickets for this special evening of boxing cost $ 25, $ 39, $ 59, $ 79 and $ 99. Tickets are available now and can be purchased at www.cureinsurancearena.com or by calling 1-800-298-4200.

The card is a pro-am that starts at 6 p.m. and opens the doors at 5 p.m.

The event has been sponsored by Flash Tech IT and CyberSecuirty since 1992. Www.flashtech.com