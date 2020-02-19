[undefeated-duo-added-to-rockin’-fights-38-undercard]

RINGSIDE 19/02/2020

The considerably anticipated “Rockin’ Fights” 38 double most important function of hometown hero, CLETUS “THE HEBREW HAMMER” SELDIN (Shirley, Very long Island 24-one 20KO’s) defending his NABA title versus Colombian slugger, HUMBERTO MARTINEZ (33-9-two 25KO’S) as perfectly as top, world rated heavyweight, CARLOS TAKAM (Henderson, Nevada 37-5-one 28KO’s) versus major-handed combatant FABIO MALDONADO (Sao Paulo, Brazil 26-three 25KO’s), has developed a buzz in the boxing entire world.

On the undercard, including to the pleasure, Star Boxing is delighted to announce that undefeated Prolonged Island abilities, Haitian born, WENDY “HAITIAN FIRE” TOUSSAINT (Huntington, Extensive Island, 10- 4KO’s) and ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (Bellport, Extended Island five- 1KO) will be showcased on the undercard.

Toussaint is established to face the tricky, JERMAINE “REAL STEEL” CORLEY in a scheduled six-round tremendous welterweight bout. Toussaint stands at 6’0″, and has recently located dynamite in his fingers, winning 4 of his past 5 bouts by knockout.

Toussaint is returning from a hand injuries that has saved him out considering that June of 2019 and looks to choose up where by he still left off. Corley (Mt. Vernon, NY three-eight 1KO) has attained the regard of lots of centered on his no-nonsense, brawler style. In eleven qualified fights, Corley has fought 9 undefeated fighters, Toussaint building ten, and has an total opponent report of 54-5-1.

Toussaint is prepared to go to work on February 28, “I’m pretty happy to be having back in the ring in front of my lovers at The Paramount. I program on placing on a good struggle and seem forward to obtaining a pretty fast paced and effective, 2020.”

Undefeated Bellport solution, and 2013 NY Golden Gloves champion, ALEX “EL TORO” VARGAS (5- 1KO) has promptly made a identify for himself at The Paramount.

Pursuing the most effective earn of his vocation above then undefeated DASHAUN JOHNS (2-) at “Rockin’ Fights” 37 in November, Vargas seems to proceed his increase, when he normally takes on Puerto Rican veteran ANTONIO SANCHEZ (Toa Alta, Puerto Rico six-8-3 3KO’s). Sanchez has grow to be a pseudo gate keeper of the welterweight division has built a identify for himself in hard fights with higher stage potential clients in both the United States and Puerto Rico.

Vargas is completely ready to set on a demonstrate in front of his rowdy hometown admirers, “I’m energized to return to the Paramount to battle in front of all of my people again. My opponent has a large amount of experience but I’m operating tricky, being concentrated and looking ahead to having yet another acquire.”

Equally Toussaint and Vargas appear to continue on their dominance at The Paramount appear February 28th, including to an presently stellar card showcasing Cletus Seldin and Carlos Takam. Rockin’ Fights 38 is anticipating a offer-out, so be certain to get your tickets now, ahead of it is too late!