Undefeated Franklin girls use late run to stop Foxboro – Boston Herald

FRANKLIN – With his dominant performance, Franklin’s starters have routinely had the opportunity to rest after the fourth quarter.

But No. 11 Foxboro didn’t give the top-ranked Panthers that luxury Tuesday night.

The Warriors made things difficult for Franklin with their persistent defense and stayed at striking distance until the Panthers stretched their muscles with a 17-2 run to stop for a 61-40 Hockomock League win.

“We grind it out … and we got into that mentality for the last six or seven minutes,” said Franklin coach John Leighton. “You play a good D and you get stops, our attack will take care of itself and I thought we did that really well.”

While 6 foot-4 senior center Ali Brigham placed 19 points and 12 rebounds, Franklin (10-0) also received strong play from Elizabeth Wilson (10 points) along with Emma Sousa and batted 8-of-13 3-pointers to compensated the 26 sales Foxboro’s man-to-man defense forced.

That defensive effort combined with a team-high 15 points from Katelyn Mollica kept Foxboro (8-2) hanging around and a bucket from Shakirah Ketant made it a game of two with 3:51.

But Franklin hit the gas, got a hoop from Brigham, and she followed with a put-back to push the benefit to double digits.

Olivia Quinn, who scored nine of her 11 points in the fourth quarter, extended the tear with a basket in transition from a Brigham outlet pass before adding four more points.

Erin Quaile, who also offered strong defense against Mollica, then went 6-for-6 out of the free-throw line to give Franklin the ninth victory with at least 20 points.

“We wanted it more,” Brigham said. “It wasn’t a game for two people, it wasn’t a game for one person. The whole team contributed to winning it.”