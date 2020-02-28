[Undefeated Icelandic heavyweight Kolbeinn Kristinsson trains with World’s Strongest Man Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson]

RINGSIDE 28/02/2020

There are handful of folks on this earth who would make contact with undefeated Icelandic heavyweight boxer Kolbeinn “The Ice Bear” Kristinsson to inform him he’s as well tiny and weak… but countryman Hafþór Júlíus Björnsson, aka The World’s Strongest Man and Gregor “The Mountain” Clegane on Video game of Thrones, is a single of them.

Just after his last combat, a second-round demolition of American Dell Long in January, Kristinsson (11-, five KOs) says he was contacted by a mutual acquaintance of he and Björnsson’s and invited to the actor and strongman’s Thor’s Electricity Fitness center in Kópavogur, near Reykjavík, Iceland.

In addition to participating in a person of the most feared and unforgettable figures on the HBO blockbuster sequence Game of Thrones for 5 seasons, Björnsson was five periods named Europe’s Strongest Guy and is the to start with particular person to have received the Arnold Strongman Common, Europe’s Strongest Guy and World’s Strongest Person in the identical calendar calendar year.

“I was humiliated when I acquired there,” laughed the 6’ 5” 240-lb Kristinsson. “They mentioned I was skinny and appeared weak.”

Björnsson set Kristinsson on a rigorous diet plan and weightlifting plan to increase his ability. “He gave me accessibility to the gymnasium whenever I want. The fat plan is diverse every working day,” reported Kristinsson, “but I’m amazed that the most critical portion of it is to be constant with eating plan.”

Kristinsson, who not too long ago signed with Salita Promotions, power manager Mark Taffet and has begun operating with Detroit-primarily based super trainer SugarHill Steward at Kronk Gym, claims the gains in two months have been substantial.

“I’ve been carrying out my strength and electrical power operate 4 times a 7 days and instruction boxing 6 periods a 7 days considering that my very last battle and I’ve already set on 7 pounds of muscle,” reported Kristinsson. “I can sense I’m a good deal more powerful and far more strong with a noticeable variation in punching electrical power.”

Kristinsson, at this time on his way back again to Kronk, says he’ll be wanting to set his newfound electrical power to good use in his upcoming ring physical appearance, scheduled for March 20 in Detroit from an opponent TBA.