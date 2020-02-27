[undefeated-mponda-kalunga-indicators-with-united-boxing-promotions]

RINGSIDE 27/02/2020

United Boxing Promotions (UBP) is excited to announce the signing of Mponda Kalunga (eight-2-, 3KOs) of Toronto, Ontario. Recognised as the “Egyptian Prince,” Kalunga is taking the Canadian battle scene by storm, piling up victories in opposition to some of the nation’s top rated prospects.

“He’s been on hearth,” explained UBP’s Tyler Buxton. “When he went to Montreal before this yr and conquer Clovis Drolet, we realized he experienced a thing particular. I just can’t wait to see what the potential retains.”

Kalunga fought and gained all four of his bouts in 2019. In April, he won an complete war towards fellow Torontonian Johnny Brimpilis (5-one-, 2KOs), handing the extremely-touted middleweight his to start with at any time defeat.

Just above a thirty day period later, the “Egyptian Prince” entered enemy territory in Quebec to get on 30+ battle veteran Manuel Garcia (16-16-two, 6KOs) of Montreal, stopping the seasoned journeyman within four rounds.

On September 14, UBP matched Kalunga with once-defeated, power-puncher Karl “The Razor” Hess (3-2-, 2KOs) of Brantford, Ontario. Both of those adult males shed early in their occupations, but rode 3-battle winning streaks into the contest. In a beautiful screen of boxing and measured aggression, Kalunga stopped Hess inside 3 rounds.

Eager to test the Toronto standout, UBP introduced in the undefeated and strong Jordan McCue (3-1-, 1KOs) of Curve Lake, Ontario, for a bout on November 16. Although McCue stayed the 6 round length, Kalunga stifled his really hard-charging opponent with superior ring generalship and mix perform.

At last, before this 12 months, Kalunga went back again to Quebec to confront former nationwide newbie winner, turned undefeated skilled, Clovis Drolet (11-one-, 7KOs).

In a vocation defining functionality, the Prince took a split selection victory, cementing his put in the world’s leading 100 middleweights. In underneath two a long time, Kalunga reworked himself from a .500 boxer on the fringes of the provincial scene into Boxrec.com’s #70 fighter in the planet. Even more spectacular, he’s mounted this flip around above just ten fights as a qualified.

You should be part of us in welcoming the “Egyptian Prince,” Mponda Kalunga, to United Boxing Promotions!