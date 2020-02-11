Under Armor can put NYC flagship store on ice, restructure it

BALTIMORE (AP) – Under Armor hit the opening bell and the company expected a major financial blow from the viral outbreak in China and said separately that it may have to restructure for hundreds of millions of dollars this year.

It also said Tuesday that it could shrink the opening of its flagship store on 5th Avenue of Manhattan and that the shares have fallen by 16%.

The sports equipment company expects the virus outbreak in China to cut revenue in the first quarter by $ 50 million to $ 60 million. It also looks at pre-tax taxes from $ 325 million to $ 425 million related to restructuring. Included in these costs would be $ 225 million to $ 250 million in connection with the flagship store, which was planned to open in the famous former location of FAO Schwarz, another retailer who was struggling.

The Baltimore company fluctuated in the last quarter of 2019 to a loss of $ 15.3 million, or 3 cents per share. The adjusted earnings amounted to 10 cents per share and met the expectations of analysts questioned by Zacks Investment Research. But the $ 1.44 billion revenue was just less than Wall Street projections.

Under Armor Inc. expects fiscal annual sales to fall by a low one-digit percentage compared to a year ago. The profit is predicted between 10 cents and 13 cents per share.

Under Armor was an unparalleled success story in the early years and went hand in hand with Nike, which had dominated the sports equipment market for years.

After the establishment of 24-year-old Kevin Plank in 1996, Under Armor reported explosive figures, including 26 consecutive quarters with revenue growth of 20% or more.

However, in the last quarter of 2016, the Baltimore company caught investors by surprise when it lagged most sales forecasts and cut its expectations for growth the following year.

Under Armor also experienced a revolution by managers, with three CFOs between 2016 and 2017.

Plank stepped down as CEO last year to become the company’s executive chairman and brand leader. Patrik Frisk only became the second CEO of the company since Plank founded the company almost a quarter of a century ago.

Although Under Armor Inc. has made major deals with Major League Baseball and star athletes such as Stephen Curry of the NBA, it is being pressured by threats such as the growing popularity of sportswear, clothing that can be worn from work directly to the yoga studio.

“Ongoing demand challenges and the need to increase efficiency in our business requires that we further prioritize our investments to put our business in the best possible position to achieve sustainable, profitable long-term growth,” Frisk said in a prepared release Tuesday.

