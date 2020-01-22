Under Armor is looking for a difficult 2019 | a second wind of money

Former US record swimmer Michael Phelps will perform on stage at the Under Armor Human Performance Summit 2020 in Baltimore, Maryland on January 14, 2020. – AFP pic

BALTIMORE, June 11 / PRNewswire / – On the streets of Baltimore, there are huge armored posters showing photos of famous athletes sponsored by the sports equipment supplier, such as heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua or quarterback Tom Brady.

On the signs is the company’s new slogan: “The Only Way is Through”.

This slogan could well apply to the company itself, which is trying to move forward after a turbulent 2019 year marked by a decline in sales in North America, news of investigations into accounting fraud and a change in management.

In early January, Patrik Frisk took over from Under Armor, the successor to company founder Kevin Plank, who retained his position as CEO and promised to continue to play an active role in the management.

The announcement of Plank’s retirement at the end of October and the promotion of Frisk from his position as Chief Operating Officer raised some eyebrows.

A few days later, the company confirmed a report by the Wall Street Journal that the US authorities – the Department of Justice and the Securities and Exchange Commission – were investigating their accounting practices.

The investigation started in the summer of 2017, but the company hadn’t made it available to the investing public.

Frisk came in at this delicate time with a mission to restore the brand’s tarnished image, which was also damaged by revelations from employees who visited strip clubs at the company’s expense. This practice was discontinued in early 2018.

At an event at corporate headquarters in Baltimore last week, 56-year-old Frisk said the preparation of the new advertising campaign was “a long journey for the team”.

“You want to get this out quickly. But you are holding it back and want to make it perfect, ”said the Swedish-born manager.

Under Armor started the campaign with great enthusiasm and called some of his superstars: former swimming master Michael Phelps, skier Lindsey Vonn, who recently retired from the slopes, French Judoka Teddy Riner and NBA star Joel Embiid from Philadelphia 76ers took the opportunity to launch its own sneaker brand.

Focus on performance

In order to stand out from competitors who have invested heavily in the area of ​​athleisure – fashion that is inspired by sport but does not necessarily have to be played – Under Armor emphasizes the quality of its products.

“We are not fashion, we are performance,” said Jim Mollica, head of digital strategy and marketing at Under Armor.

“It doesn’t mean that our products don’t have great design. You have to. But ultimately, we shouldn’t do it if it’s design for design.”

Among the innovations unveiled at the Baltimore headquarters, Under Armor unveiled a t-shirt with fibers that absorb sweat at record speeds, a bra that better aids in training, and a spacesuit designed for Virgin Galactic, the company British billionaire adventurer Richard, Branson was developed, who promises to make space a travel destination.

Under Armor also relies on digital technology, especially with its connected sneakers. The shoes are equipped with a chip with which the smallest movements can be tracked. This gives athletes a wealth of data about their training and progress using mobile apps.

“With 285 million registered users on our digital platform, we have the largest health and fitness community in the world,” said Mollica.

Uncertain future

However, some industry experts forecast difficult months for the manufacturer, who will announce the results for the last quarter of 2019 on February 11 and will present its annual forecasts.

“I think Under Armor somehow lost it many years ago,” said Chip Wilson, founder of competitor Lululemon, at CNBC in early January.

He said the bankruptcy of the sports goods retail chain Sports Authority 2017, one of Under Armor’s key partners, was a blow to the brand, which still hasn’t found a way to adjust its sales model.

Given the continued decline in sales in the North American market, JP Morgan analysts lowered their Under Armor price target for the 2020 financial year.

Under Armor was launched by Plank in 1996 and experienced a meteoric rise that competed with the long-dominated brands Nike and Adidas. In 2018, the company had sales of $ 5 billion (RM 20 billion), compared to sales of $ 36 billion for Nike and nearly $ 22 billion for Adidas.

But the group has struggled to keep up since then, and this year will be a crucial one: will it recover or will the decline accelerate? – AFP