Under Fire, Michigan Governor withdraws Coronavirus contract from Democratic Party-related consultations

Michigan Democrat Governor Gretchen Whitmer canceled the contract with a consulting firm after Republicans raised concerns about the company’s relationship with Democratic candidates.

Whitmer initially hired Every Action VAN, a contact picker software platform, to help compile data for a contact tracking project. Contact tracing is a way to identify people who are potentially exposed to individuals who test positive for the corona virus. Once identified, these people can be isolated and monitored, ideally stopping further infection.

Every Action has worked with many Democratic candidates in the past. Relations with the Democratic Party have made state Republicans question transactions with companies.

“In addition to the fact that partisan companies should not deal with the public health crisis, the Michigan Republican Party is very concerned about how this data will be used,” Laura Cox, chairman of the Michigan Republican Party, told The Detroit News. “The fact that it is now possible that it will be used for partisan purposes is very troubling.”

Bill Pugliano / Getty

Rep. Republican State Shane Hernandez, chair of the Michigan Home Allocation Committee, agrees. He wrote to Whitmer asking him to reconsider the contract. After the contract was terminated, Hernandez said Whitmer “had to answer questions about how this could happen,” according to the Detroit News.

“I do not believe this is the only example where this administration has made questionable decisions about awarding contracts that may be political during an unprecedented period of executive power,” Hernandez told the newspaper. “The Michigan people, as well as their elected representatives, have so far been left in the dark about how our governor made this decision and that must end.”

The Whitmer Office said that apart from Every Action’s relationship with the Democratic party, no data was collected as part of the coronavirus project to be used for anything else. The office also said that the non-partisan Michigan Nonprofit Association had also used the Every Action software.

Every Action shares CEO with NGP VAN, a similar company. However, while the NGP VAN declared itself as “a leading technology provider for democratic and progressive campaigns and organizations,” Every Action works with nonprofit organizations, as well as companies and governments.

Newsweek reached out to the governor’s office to comment, but was not heard back at the time of publication.

Michigan has one of the highest rates of coronavirus infection in the US, with 32,967 confirmed cases of Covid-19, diseases caused by the new corona virus, and 2,700 deaths on April 21, according to the latest figures from the state health department.

This infographic, provided by Statista, shows the spread of COVID-19 cases in the US on April 21.

This infographic shows the number of COVID-19 cases confirmed around the US on April 21.

Statista

