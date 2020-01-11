Under pressure, Iran admits that it accidentally shot a jetliner – Boston Herald

Loading...

TEHRAN, Iran – Despite the increasing evidence, Iran acknowledged Saturday that it had accidentally shot the Ukrainian jetliner and killed all 176 people on board. The admission by the Revolutionary Guard of Iran undermined the credibility of information from senior officials, who for three days had rejected all accusations of a rocket attack as Western propaganda.

It also raised many new questions, such as why Iran did not close its international airport or airspace on Wednesday when it supported the US to take revenge on a ballistic missile attack on two military bases that host American troops in Iraq. No one was injured in that attack, executed as a retribution for the assassination of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in an American air raid in Baghdad.

Iran’s recognition changes the story of its confrontation with the US in a way that can make the Iranian public angry. Iran had promised severe revenge after the death of Soleimani, but instead of killing American soldiers, his troops crashed a civilian plane in which most passengers were Iranian.

On Saturday evening, hundreds gathered at universities in Tehran to protest the government’s late recognition of the shot down plane. They demanded that officials involved in the rocket attack be removed from their positions and tried. The police broke off the demonstrations.

Gene. Amir Ali Hajizadeh, the head of the space department of the guard, said his unit accepts full responsibility for the shooting. In an address broadcast by the state TV, he said when he heard about the downing of the plane: “I wish I was dead.”

He said that he had offered his superiors the possibility that his forces shot down the plane in the morning of Wednesday morning because “the simultaneous launch and crash were suspected.”

Hajizadeh said that guard troops surrounding the capital had strengthened their air defenses and were at the “highest level of readiness” for fear that the US would take revenge. He said he suggested that Tehran should close the airspace, but no action was taken.

He said the airline pilot and crew had not done anything wrong, but an officer made the “bad decision” to open the plane after mistaking it for a cruise missile.

Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, expressed his “deep sympathy” with the families of the victims and called on the armed forces to “pursue suspected failings and guilt in the painful incident.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked the US, Great Britain, Canada and others for information about the crash and their support. He said Iran “undoubtedly helped” to acknowledge its responsibility for the crash. Zelenskiy said that the investigation into the crash should be continued and that the “perpetrators” should be brought to justice.