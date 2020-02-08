Under the radar, Cam Crotty is a leader for Boston University

Cam Crotty may be an NHL sketch of a team with a star-studded cast full of future professional prospects, but the intoxicating defender somehow falls under the radar. Head coach Albie O’Connell, however, is a very biased observer who quickly points out that Boston University does the same for the most part.

Crotty’s talents and characteristic steadfastness under the glare of the great lights of Kleig will be seen on Monday evening when Boston University (10-9-7) tries to evade the Beanpot Trophy from the grip of double defending champion Northeastern (15-8-2).

“He is a leader in the way he plays. He defends. He is great. He can skate. He can shoot. He is strong. He is really a good two-way player,” O’Connell said. “His confidence has improved. He’s modest. He’s just a great boy. “

Crotty fell in a somewhat obscure manner in the BU recruitment round. Crotty was determined to attend St. Lawrence University, but the Saints underwent a coaching change when Greg Carvel left for UMass, and it opened the door for the Terriers.

“We were called and Scottie Young (now with Pittsburgh Penguins) went upstairs (to Canton, N.Y.) and really liked him. I went upstairs and really liked him when I saw him. The rest is history. He is really a smart boy. He had all kinds of options. He could have gone to the Ivies, us (BU), Boston College, Michigan. “

O’Connell thinks the Arizona Coyotes have prepared a good one for the future when they chose Crotty.

“He’s good. He’s got size. He can play on the attacking blue line, the neutral zone. He can defend in his zone. He can make high-end games. He doesn’t push it. He is reliable. He is resilient “I think he will be a good mutual defender at the next level who the coaches will like,” said O’Connell.

The current campaign did not predict much good for Crotty, as a series of nagging injuries caused temporary setbacks at the start of the schedule.

“Yes, the start of the year. It was quite frustrating. We played at Lowell and I was injured. It turned me off for a few games. So I had to deal with the injury factor. Fortunately the team was able to play hockey pretty well and I just tried to keep the boys together and work to make everyone think in an even way, especially with such a young team with many (11) freshmen and a few grad students, “Crotty said. “It was a difficult time for the leaders and the older boys in the team because many of us were injured. Now everyone is healthy and I think the team is heading in the right direction. The past week, in the Beanpot against Boston College, was a great game for us. We have a deep selection and we can roll everyone, four lines, our defense and our goalkeepers play well. “

Crotty grew up in Greely, Ontario, a bedroom community south of the capital, Ottawa, with a population of around 9,000. Of course, Crotty grew up as a die-hard Ottawa Senators fan. That loyalty has changed somewhat after the Coyotes selected the 6-foot-2 Crotty in the third round (82nd overall) in the NHL Entry Draft 2017.

“Years ago I was a big fan of senators. I tried to play as many games as possible and watch them as often as I could. I still do that. It is clear that with Arizona I have changed a bit, “said Crotty, who visited the club’s development camp during the summer months.” A number of teams have different methods to keep you informed. There is open communication, phone calls and letters. Some more, some less. They just want to support me, “said Crotty, who has two goals, assists five in 22 games while playing with a plus 3.

Crotty started skating when he was about 3 years old, or what he likes to call “the traditional age for most players,” when his parents, Suzanne and Gerry, brought him to the Canterbury leisure complex every Saturday morning and signed him up for skating drills.

“I think my game revolves around my skates and my ability to create space and get ice and play tight holes. I’m just trying to improve where I can. I always focus on defense first. Then I can get involved in the violation through my skates, “said 20-year-old Crotty.

Crotty immediately focuses on helping BU to bring the coveted Beanpot trophy back to Agganis Arena for the first time since 2015, when former Hobey Baker Award winner Jack Eichel and current Brown Matt Grzelcyk drove to the scarlet color. The opponent, Northeastern, poses a clear and current danger while the Huskies bid for a very first triple peat.

“Huge game. Obviously I am a junior, so I played a handful against them and they have prevailed a lot. But the first time we played them this year, we skated hard. One of our best games against them. I think we made them look average. I think the boys should feed that result and keep the same mindset. And play the same way as that night, “Crotty said.

Crotty loves the feeling of the Beanpot atmosphere and plays in a large NHL building. He initially got his feet wet in Madison Square Garden during his first year when BU played his annual red Hot Hockey event against Cornell. Yet skating on the TD Garden ice is very different.

“I don’t know how to describe it, but it doesn’t take long before I get started,” Crotty said.