Under the rumors of Zach Evans, UGA RB receives Dajuan Edwards with 4 stars

Georgian football fans count on National Signing Day until the end of the 2020 recruitment cycle, and DawgNation records the entire setup with the Signing Day Spotlight – presented by Kroger. Every day, host Brandon Adams will summarize the great news for UGA fans on the recruiting path as the Bulldogs try again to bring together one of the best classes in the country. In this edition of the Signing Day Spotlight, BA shares details of Dajuan Edwards’ proposed four-star UGA, as the five-star drama surrounding Zach Evans shows no signs of slowing down.

The UGA is hosting Dajuan Edwards, a four-star opponent, amid rumors from Zach Evans

Georgia is still believed to be in the five-star mix for Zach Evans, but that doesn’t seem to keep the Bulldogs from dealing with other returns, as the 2020 recruitment cycle is nearing its end.

UGA will host four-star Dajuan Edwards from Colquitt County High School in Moultrie, Georgia this weekend. Edwards is number 19 in the nation and number 28 in the state, according to the 247Sports Association.

The nature of Edwards’ relationship with the Bulldogs – including comments from DawgNation’s recruiting insider Jeff Sentell – is the subject of this issue of the Signing Day Spotlight (video linked below).

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=czrhII_KfXg (/ embed)

UGA is entertained by Edwards while Evans is said to be making an official visit to Tennessee.

Edwards won’t be the only high-profile candidate on campus for Georgia this weekend. DawgNation has also reported that the UGA will begin two commits that were not signed in the first half of December – the five-star offensive against Broderick Jones and the four-star center Sedrick Van Pran-Granger.

Two UGA offensive line signatories will also be present to keep them company. It is expected that the four-star prospect Tate Ratledge and later relegation Austin Blaske will also be present.

Follow the DawgNation forum all weekend for the latest information on all visitors to this weekend – including Edwards – and stay tuned for rumors about Evans.