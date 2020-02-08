Under The Southern Stars, musicians plant trees in bushfire areas

Under the motto “The Southern Stars 2020”, the pilots of Bush, Live and Stone Temple have committed to jointly support a brand new initiative to plant more than 100,000 trees in the regions affected by the bushfire in Australia.

As part of the upcoming Under The Southern Stars national music festival, the Caring For Tomorrow initiative will plant a tree for every ticket sold per concert. Efforts begin today (February 7) with a planting on Kangaroo Island in collaboration with Channel 9’s Today Show.

The directors of Caring For Tomorrow said this campaign focuses on the “long-term need for regeneration”. They will also offer free passes to selected fire fighters for selected Under The Southern Stars events. You can find more information on eligibility and purchasing tickets here.

“We want to contribute to the long-term post-bush fire relief efforts that have devastated so many communities in Australia,” said Andrew McManus, organizer of the UTSS festival.

The three UTSS headliners will also make financial contributions to relief efforts and offer support for tree planting initiatives upon their arrival in Australia.

In addition to performing in eleven cities across the country, UTSS today announced another headliner show in Melbourne.

Bush, Live, and Stone Temple pilots will perform at an intimate gathering of just 1,500 people on Wednesday, April 8, at Timber Yard in Port Melbourne. Tickets for this show are available here.

We haven’t forgotten you, Melbourne !! See you this April with @STPBand and @bushofficial! Http://t.co/MSVeYoS2cp pic.twitter.com/yWxiZqAG7b

– LIVE (@ Freaks4Live) February 6, 2020

Since early December 2019, Australia has been hit by several bushfires in different states and territories, resulting in an astonishing number of pledges from the arts and entertainment industries, as well as several concerts to help fundraise for affected communities and charities.

UTSS, now in its third year, is a one-day live music and art festival that takes place in several locations across the country. His first event consisted of Jimmy Barnes, Richie Sambora, Tex Perkins and Ash Grunwald and was expanded to include some well-known Australian acts last year, including Hoodoo Gurus, You Am I and British India.

Under The Southern Stars will tour nationwide in April 2020, with Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary also on the bill. Complete tour and ticket information can be found here.

More information about Caring For Tomorrow can be found here.

Under The Southern Stars 2020 tour dates with Live, Bush and Stone Temple pilots, Rose Tattoo and Electric Mary:

Tuncurry, Peter Barclay Sports Ground (April 3)

Sydney, Parramatta Park (4)

Gosford Entertainment Area (5)

Port Melbourne, the wooden courtyard (8)

Wollongong, Stuart Park (9)

Mornington Peninsula, Hastings Foreshore Reserve (11)

Yarrawonga, Yarrawong Exhibition Center (12)

Adelaide, Bonython Park (13)

Perth, HBF Stadium (15)

Sunshine Coast, Sunshine Coast Stadium (17)

Brisbane, Brisbane Riverstage (18)

Newcastle, Newcastle Foreshore (19)