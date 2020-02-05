Undercover Boss is the most reprehensible propaganda on TV

“I think we all have a common thread,” says Sheldon Yellen, CEO of Belfor, “that we’re really just ordinary people who want to do good every day.” This quote comes from 2013, when Yellen, one An incredibly wealthy man and a well-known former gangster (Forbes estimated his fortune at $ 320 million in 2017) were sitting at the same table as other executives from major American companies. The company leaders discussed how happy they were about their experience at Undercover Boss, the CBS reality show that started in 2010 and has been successful for a decade. The ninth season started just last month. It is understandable why Yellen and his board colleagues are so enthusiastic about their time in the series: Undercover Boss is one of the most blatant propaganda on American television. It’s a shameless confirmation of capitalist inequality that can end any episode by reminding every American to shut up and be thankful that their selfless role models of virtue control their lives. It is class struggle in everything except names.

Not surprisingly, this was intended from the start. While it’s based on a British show that was born from the idea that a CEO would enjoy listening to what it really is like to work for them, the American version is remarkably different. In the midst of the worst financial crisis since the Great Depression, in the pilot’s first few seconds, the show’s goals were cleared to revive the prestige of company executives and the Fortune 500 assholes who rode the backs of working people in the United States’ trench in 2008 collapse. “The economy is in a difficult phase,” begins the impressive voice-over that started the first edition of the series. “Many hard-working Americans accuse wealthy CEOs of not being in touch with what is going on in their own companies.” We will see the story of a true patriot: “But some bosses are ready to take extreme measures to improve their businesses.” Yes, for these noble souls even the groundbreaking work of putting on a bad wig and hanging out with reality -TV -Crew for most of a week wasn’t too much to ask. Even Eugene V. Debs would tip his hat in admiration.

The structure of each episode was quickly solidified. In the first few minutes, we meet the boss of a large and profitable company – usually the CEO or COO. In some cases, however, a miserable CFO can be drawn into the camera screaming – who will guide us through the basics of his company. in a way that is at the same time a bleak advertisement for the company. (In one episode, Shawnon Bellah, COO of Nestlé Toll House Cafés, explains about Toll House’s bargain baked goods: “This biscuit brings families together” without a hint of embarrassment. Meanwhile, the camera sits on a delightful little moppet and licks the batter from a blender in a homely Americana setting, even Norman Rockwell would find a bit hokey, probably 400 light-years from Toll House’s sterile factories.) From there, the business tycoon pulls what is usually a shockingly clumsy disguise under Cloaking that they are being tracked by cameras for a reality show where they “compete” for money, a job, or some other flimsy excuse, the CEO tries to achieve three or four of the company’s lowest, most boring, or other job opportunities with the lowest level.

At every eight-hour performance, the undercover bosses meet one or two colleagues, usually outstanding examples of humanity with sad and / or impressive background stories, who ask you how they could possibly smile so much under such circumstances. These people are then brought back where the boss joyfully reveals their secret identity, and then rewarded in some way for being loyal, hardworking, or simply unfortunate enough to be publicly rewarded so that the boss doesn’t like an overt looks like piece of shit instead of just a secret. Often times, one of the employees has suggested making a minor adjustment to the inhumane working conditions or simply observing how people actually behave and why the company doesn’t take them into account, and the boss will proudly announce a change in corporate policies as if they were Mother Theresa , which presents a plan for “care for sick people”. (Sometimes, instead, a particularly bad employee – read: someone who just does the job and doesn’t stand up for nonsense – is called for lack of enthusiasm and punished or fired. Hooray?)

The Undercover Boss premiere, which aired in 2010 immediately after the Super Bowl XLIV, was a resounding success. 38.6 million viewers got stuck on their screens, leading to a first season that immediately became the most popular new show of the year. The first episode featured Larry O’Donnell, President and COO of Waste Management. He didn’t take any time and showed how O’Donnell spent time with his disabled adult daughter. He then went through five jobs: on the recycling assembly line, garbage disposal, administrative assistant, Porta-John cleaner and garbage collector. One topic that quickly catches on throughout the series is striking: These bosses are usually not very good at these jobs. O’Donnell was actually fired from his appearance at the landfill, a kind of “haha, not that easy, right?” That just satisfies the audience.

In the beginning there were a few steps to the actual structural change that actually improves the life of the employees. O’Donnell ends a policy at the recycling facility that employees are paid two minutes for every minute they check in late. When he realizes that the female garbage collectors have to pee in a can due to a brutal schedule during their shift, he has to create a task force to fix the situation. Overall, however, the series diligently avoids bureaucratic restructuring or useful but boring work that would result in a real improvement in working conditions. Instead, it draws attention to this time-honored source of American appreciation: single boot-tensioners that smile through the drudgery. O’Donnell thinks that the landfill worker who does his job despite dialysis every week is an inspiring presence (and, fairly enough, he is), and rewards him with… more free time to perform as a motivational speaker. Ah, a second job, the American dream. The office worker who has done the job from three or four vacant positions is promoted to an employee position so that she does not have to sell her apartment. Key & Peele took advantage of this aspect of the show:

“I feel more connected to the people at this company,” O’Donnell said in a speech to a large group of employees at the end of the episode, and the show is working overtime to indicate that his employees are almost overwhelmed with gratitude to have such a benevolent man as a boss. They all express again and again how honored they are, how full of joy and gratitude that such an important person would appreciate listening to them, an ordinary pig. The implication is clear: this is a fantastic company with a hero for a leader, and everyone should feel comfortable knowing that the right people are responsible. In other words, don’t be angry with CEOs and corporations, they’ll try to help you! So sit back and let them do things. We promise it is the best.

And so it goes year after year, business for business, tycoon for tycoon. A random episode from season seven, the one mentioned above with Shawnon Bellah, COO of Nestlé Toll House, shows how the series further refines the formula and captures moments of individual reward for maximum human drama about the apparent problems of inequality and work Has. Class exploitation. Despite the show, which has been running for years at this point, Undercover Boss still pretends that the day-to-day staff it is based on do not have the slightest suspicion that this undisclosed “reality competition show” is an obvious appearance for the popular CBS series is. A struggling woman tells the disguised Bellah: “I would like to sell the Nestlé brand” – you know, it’s just a typical shop conversation between fast food workers – and everyone sees it as a bold and unconscious confession. A legally blind managing director of a Toll House trainee facility goes into detail about the Lasik eye surgery he wants and the pastry school that he would like to attend, but which he cannot afford. A young woman working in transit tells of her dream of having her own Toll House Café franchise location. What a coincidence!

Large cash rewards are Undercover Boss’s common method of creating cathartic endings. Some of these unfortunate but noble-minded souls are given between ten and twenty-five thousand dollars to make their dreams come true, to have Lasik eye surgery, and so on. For example, instead of demanding a general wage increase or other systematic improvement in their employees’ lives, Bellah (with the help of CBS) limits their charity to these isolated people. And the show drives the capitalist ideology it sells back home in the most original form: “It really puts things in perspective,” assures Bellah, “that if you try, you can do everything You want to.” The system is not unfair. If you don’t achieve all of your goals, you have to do something wrong. Working harder. We have created an ideal economic situation, so get out there and make the most of it. Don’t ask it.

And what makes Undercover Boss so dark how effective this propaganda is. I had tears in my eyes for half a dozen random episodes. Each. Single. Time. I burst into tears when O’Donnell proudly watched his employee being hugged by a lonely neighbor. I stifled the waterworks again when Bellah enveloped the young woman with Nestlé franchise dreams and told her she was donating $ 170,000 to her own Toll House location. The power of the moment is undeniable because the two are connected, crying and expressing mutual admiration. Bellah sincerely believes in what she and the show are selling. It wouldn’t work if she didn’t. Sheldon Yellen said it best: These millionaires truly believe that they are out here to make human connections and improve the world through their selfless, generous deeds. God forbid they are introducing a profit sharing scheme or vacation time or doing anything to imply that the ideology of corporate predatory capitalism needs revision.

No, I’d rather give Karen more money to market her Toll House location, or ten giants, so Jeff can have the Hawaiian vacation he always wanted. At some point Bellah learns that she has moved one of her best managers to a different city than her friend (the fiance). Instead of rewarding this exemplary employee by letting her return to her partner’s city, she gives her enough money to visit him once a month. Point out the tears of gratitude from these employees, who understandably are extremely enthusiastic about these kindnesses, because the only thing they have to measure them against is the unpleasant circumstances that previously existed. It’s a nice thing! It’s blatant propaganda too. Neither is mutually exclusive – in fact it cannot be. For the latter to be effective, the first must also be effective.

So congratulations, Undercover Boss. You have spent a decade doing your part to ensure that the business leaders and elite millionaires who control our economic policies and political processes are hailed as heroes of mainstream culture and not insulted as the willing class warriors they are are maintained by maintaining the right division between property and property. The farce, which gives the structural inequality a smiley face, now has all too human representatives – or as Shawnon Bellah puts it: “I am hard on myself and you, but I have to turn out to be nicer.” Hey, there is something always next season.