Undercover Detectives arrest woman accused of selling fake ID cards on Instagram

BATON ROUGE – Investigators at East Baton Rouge Township Sheriff’s Office say a woman with a knack for falsifying documents was arrested and imprisoned for falsification and fraud.

According to an official report, detectives investigated a case where fake documents were offered for sale on Instagram and contacted 26-year-old Jasmine Cain, who apparently sells the fake documents.

The report goes on to say that one of the detectives claimed to be a buyer and arranged to meet Cain at a McDonald’s on Siegen Lane, where he agreed to pay her $ 500 for a fake Texas driver’s license.

Criminal officers say they detained and questioned Cain on the basis of an active affidavit.

According to documents, Cain told MPs that she had never planned to create the fake document, but planned to take the customer’s $ 500, leave McDonald’s, block him on social media, and never present the ID.

Cain was sent to the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for illegal money transfers, computer fraud, access fraud, counterfeiting and theft.