[undercover-fbi-agent-caught-nashville-male-in-youngster-sexual-intercourse-case,-police-say]

A Nashville man has been arrested in a boy or girl intercourse scenario soon after he allegedly sent a lewd online video of a 6-yr-old woman into a online chatroom that was secretly monitored by an undercover FBI agent.

Jonathon Ladd, 25, who life on Lebanon Pike in the Hermitage neighborhood, was arrested Friday by the Nashville Metro Police Department’s World-wide-web Crimes From Children Unit, in accordance to a news release.

Ladd is held in the Nashville jail on a $150,000 bond.

Ladd is billed with “specifically aggravated sexual exploitation of a small,” the information launch states. Law enforcement say that Ladd admitted remaining in the chatroom but denied sexually abusing the child and refused to remedy all other questions.

