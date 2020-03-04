Undercover punk pageant puts on last event upcoming week – previous possibility to rejoice Chris Packham’s favorite punk competition

The ultimate Undercover Festival comes back again to its roots in Woking Surrey for an explosive finale on the sixth & seventh March 2020.

Of course tiny festivals are two a penny “BUT you won’t uncover just about anything like Undercover primarily in the South East”

Now in our eight consecutive 12 months in March 2020, back again in Woking Surrey for our final at any time Undercover Competition a compact unbiased alternate tunes festival together with punk, submit punk, Ska and significantly much more at The Fiery Bird Location Woking Surrey.

We believe that we have a track record for staying one particular of the friendliest modest festivals out there, whilst we have downsized in venue dimension we nonetheless have an different new music line up that any lover of substitute songs will find more than interesting.

“It’s been to some degree of a nomadic existence for Undercover considering the fact that we very first emerged in 2013 from the ashes of the VLR phase of the considerably skipped GuilFest. Undercover back again in the Woking spot by means of 3 stints at Bisley, one stop by to Brighton, two journeys to the seaside in Margate, then 1 outing to Tufnell Park London, ultimately back at the Fiery Hen immediately after past September presenting to you a veritable feast of option delights collectively identified as “Undercover Festival”

Plans are in position for an even greater Undercover, we are putting the finishing touches to what we feel is a mouth-watering substitute songs celebration with none of that X Component schmaltz here” claimed Pageant Organiser Mick Moriarty.

“Sadly this will be our very last Undercover as all great points have to arrive to an close and it is fitting that for our final pageant we are back again exactly where it all begun in the Woking area” extra Mick

Our concept is occur alongside and find out what the fuss is about.

Total particulars / LINE UP / FAQs / Tickets etc see www.undercoverfest.com



Tickets are readily available on the net or paper tickets (don’t forget them?) from All Ages Information in Camden, Banquet Documents in Kingston Surrey, or at face worth (in addition presents from) Appears of the Suburbs DataRuislip.

Furthermore several other bands of ALL AGES to whet the urge for food of any lover of option songs.

As we say at Undercover

“See Ya Down The Front”

~ ~ ~ Total LINE UP ~ ~ ~

Johnny Moped (Sat)

Subhumans (Sat)

Roddy Radiation & The Skabilly Rebels (with Roddy Byers from The Specials) (Fri)

The Warm Rods touring in 2020 in memory of Barrie Masters, Eddie & The Warm Rods (Sat)

Chelsea (Fri)

MENACE (Fri)

XSLF (Fri)

Radical Dance Faction (Fri)

Pussycat and the Soiled Johnsons (Sat)

dragSTER (Sat)

Diablofurs (Sat)

Screaming Useless (Sat)

R.E.D – Faith Equals Decay (Sat)

Stone Heroes (Sat)

G.Y.B (Sat)

No Lip (Fri)

RAGE DC (Fri)

WitchDoktors (Sat)

The Fanzines (Sat)

Wyrd Sisters (Fri & Sat)

Not forgetting two Undercover stalwarts Mr (part of the Undercover Home furniture) the 1 and only “Keefy” Keith Woodhouse MC (Radio Woking) and Trev Bossom spinning tunes in in between bands

Moreover the breath having projections for bands all the way from Wales Mr Dimlo Sighs

Line up matter to transform at short observe