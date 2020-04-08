Underdogs: How a Goofy Movie Made a Disney Unfinished Sleeper

But then something was unthinkable: People started watching A Goofy Movie home video. Slowly but surely, it became a sleeper hit.

Lima remembers “It started for me a few months after the film was released on videotape,” Lima. “Because you’re right – it’s not a fire of the world. I read an article in which this family was talking about how they had enjoyed each night that they had set their glasses before dinner and said, ‘For the opening.’ And I know, Wow, this was interesting in a way I didn’t think it was possible. ” Mo Shafeek, the creative director of the documentary for Mondo, dropped the film on VHS, despite being a “flaming teenager” when he released: “I remember loving A Goofy Movie, like the sound music. Many years ago I went through high school to do the cinephile, A Goofy Movie stand out. “

As the years went by, the film became less famous. New products inspired by the films are made and sold in major retailers such as Target and Gold. The annual Blu-ray festival was released exclusively for the Disney Movie Club. Buzzfeed’s article says Max is now “hot on a regular basis.”

Then went viral on YouTube’s 2009 movie re-launch of The Goofy Movie’s opening musical, “After Today,” in theaters – and garnered 5.7 million views on days. Creator Ted Sowards first plan to hit the music scene with a more obvious Disney classic, like Mulan or Hercules, before preparing for “After Today,” for a variety of reasons. “I can’t remember who pointed it out, but they said, ‘This is easier, because it’s just kids going to school. We don’t have to have Greek clothes or something like that, ‘”Sowards told me.

Six or seven years ago, while starring in another movie, Lima was surprised to find that young people were thrilled: “When they saw that I was making a Goofy movie. , they go crazy. lines from the movie …. It’s a little frustrating to me, to be honest with you. “

But it wasn’t until the 2015 D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, that the popular A Goofy Movie became a reality. “They have a list on some Disney websites about 10 must-see boards at the D23 conference. We haven’t named the top 10,” Yar recalls. “But we are number one in attendance and the crowd is satisfied.”

The results pulsed with a palpable energy even in the film version that wound up on YouTube. “This is the place to go. The auditorium had 500 people, and they had to drop hundreds of others. It’s crazy, ”Magon remembers. It was a reaction to the farmers: “We are almost three minutes late in the ovation. Really great. I thought I was one of the Beatles. ”

If anything, that happiness has only been there for the past five years. In 2019, Disneyland hosted a ’90s throwback night; the line to meet Max, dressed as a Powerline, was the longest night ever. When I wrote this article, the new TikTok dance was released – this is worthy of Powerline’s “I 2 I” musical number. On Friday, Disney’s in-house fan club, D23, is hosting a Disney + viewing party to celebrate its 25th anniversary, including Lima, Magon, and Grandpa.

Why, there is a Goofy movie? Lima considers the movie as scary. “I think the importance of everything that lasts is something that is true,” he said. “And at some point or another, we all feel this way about our parents. We want to disconnect with our parents, only to realize years later that they are okay. They did their best. They love me. Magon said that fans often tell him why the movie is still popular: “I’ve had people come to me all the time and say, ‘This is a film the only thing that kept me connected to my dad was, ‘Hey, I found it really touching.’

