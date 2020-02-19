[underrated-amar-augillard-qualified-prospects-zion-benton-past-lake-forest]

Most players with Amar Augillard’s potential would be yearning for the highlight, desperate to have their identify talked about along with Rolling Meadows’ Max Christie and Fenwick’s Bryce Hopkins as just one of the top rated players in the junior class.

But that just is not how points go in Zion-Benton. Right before Augillard it was Admiral Schofield and Milik Yarbrough that flew under the radar up north.

“Shhhh,” mentioned Zee-Bees mentor Bob Worthington. “Nobody demands to hear about it suitable now. But individuals really should figure we often have someone.”

Augillard, a 6-5 guard, scored 18 details to direct Zion-Benton to a 56-54 acquire from host Lake Forest on Tuesday. He’s averaging 25 points this season, a overall that can match or defeat nearly any player in the condition.

“It does not bother me,” Augillard mentioned. “I like being below the radar. When they see me participate in it is a total new detail.”

Two of Augillard’s buckets in the initial half were being spectacular, substantial-amount photographs that few substantial faculty players can deal with.

But it isn’t all Augillard for the Zee-Bees (17-10, seven-five North Suburban). Senior Damontae Taylor is averaging 20 factors and finished with 17 from the Scouts (16-11, seven-five).

“[Taylor and Augillard] have actually matured,” Worthington reported. “They’ve worked on their game titles. They are both equally extremely coachable and have started to support all people else on the team get far better.”

Lake Forest stayed within just 3 points for the full fourth quarter but just could not ever get the direct. The Scouts out-rebounded Zion-Benton 31-16, an incredibly substantial rebounding edge for the dropping team.

“We saw on film that they really do not box out a ton so we just despatched anyone to the boards and bought further possibilities,” Lake Forest junior Jack Malloy explained.

Malloy concluded with 20 details and 10 rebounds and sophomore Cade Nowik scored 9 factors.







“We are increasing,” Malloy reported. “We defeat Stevenson and stayed close with Mundelein, which is a excellent workforce. We are competing with absolutely everyone but we have to get it alongside one another and finish out games like this.”

Zion-Benton has also crushed a remarkably-rated team this period, getting down Evanston by 19 points on the highway.

“We engage in at [Evanston’s] amount, we observe at that amount,” Worthington explained. “We just want to be steady and keep at that stage. We are going to surprise some individuals.”

Lake Forest and Zion-Benton are not likely to get major 4 seeds in the Prospect Sectional afterwards this 7 days, but both of those teams have the skill to knock off anybody in the area.

“We’re participating in our best basketball correct now but we’ve been playing quite excellent given that December,” Worthington reported. “We’ve been competing with every person. Bogan blew us out of the health and fitness center when we did not have [Taylor playing]. But due to the fact he has appear back again from injury we have been taking part in seriously effectively.”