Underrated striker poised to break impressive Serie A record

Ciro Immobile has been in great shape this season and is on track to set an impressive scoring record in Italian football.

Ciro Immobile has taken Serie A by storm this season. With 23 goals in 20 games, the gap between Immobile and Serie A second-best goalscorer Cristiano Ronaldo is six. Immobile won the Golden Boot Serie A award at the end of the 2013-14 campaign, in which he scored 22 goals for Torino, and shared the crown with Mauro Icardi two seasons ago after both found the bottom of the net 29 times.

This season, Immobile is miles ahead of its competition and scores for fun with one goal per 72 minutes of action. With 18 games to play in the season, the Italian international has plenty of time to reach new heights in his career.

In the history of Italian football, only two players have already scored more than 30 goals in a single season. Luca Toni was the first player to break the prestigious record in the 2005-06 Serie A campaign, scoring 31 goals for Fiorentina.

Gonzalo Higuan joined him on this list exactly a decade later. The Argentinian striker scored a staggering 36 goals in his last season with Napoli. Higuain’s total of 36 goals is the record for most goals scored in a single Serie A season. What is more impressive about this tally is that Higuain scored all of those goals in 35 appearances, which led to an average of one goal per game.

In the 2017-2018 campaign, Immobile was a timid goal to break into this little elite club of attackers. Looking at Lazio’s remaining schedule, it’s hard to predict how many goals Immobile will score, and whether it will match or break the Higuain record. However, the current form of Immobile indicates that, barring a major injury, he will become the third striker in league history to score at least 30 goals in a single season.

By the end of the season in mid-May, Lazio will face eight teams that are currently in the bottom half of the table, as well as the three teams that are in the relegation zone. If Immobile can play at an elite level in these games, there is no doubt that it will score the seven goals it needs to break the 30 goal mark.

Looking at his career stats and the awards he has earned, some of you are probably wondering why I consider Immobile to be underrated. He is Italy’s best striker this season, but players from Juventus and the two Milanese clubs tend to regularly occupy a place among the national headlines. Additionally, I have never come across any reports that the best clubs outside of Italy are interested in getting his services.

Next: Tottenham ready to make a simple transfer decision

In my eyes, Immobile is a complete and dynamic attacker who would have a significant impact on several notable clubs across Europe. The Italian will be 30 next month, so his best years are behind him on paper, but he behaves like a player who has just reached his peak. Keep an eye on Immobile for the rest of the season to see if he joins Toni and Higuain as the only strikers to score 30 or more goals in a Serie A season.

Do you think that Automobile will reach the 30 goals mark this season? Let us know in the comments section below.