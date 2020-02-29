Undertaker returns, Goldberg wins the Universal Championship – Up News Data Los Angeles

(CBSNewYork / Up News Facts Community) – With WrestleMania just a handful of months absent, WWE shipped two good surprises on Super Showdown to set the phase for its largest function of the calendar year. The Undertaker is back, and Goldberg is the new Common Winner.

After a one particular-calendar year absence from WrestleMania, it seems that Dead Man is about to return to the finest stage of professional wrestling. The Undertaker returned by surprise to WWE in Thursday’s mega-occasion in Saudi Arabia, exactly where he qualified AJ Types and came out with some hardware for his endeavours.

As the inaugural Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match approached its summary, Rey Mysterio was introduced 2 times as the closing competitor, but did not remedy the phone. While Designs was standing in the ring, the cameras slice back, the place Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson were attacking the masked Mysterio. The chief of the O.C. He then instructed the referee to declare him the winner of the match since there had been no other rivals still left. But when the cameras concentrated on the backstage as soon as once more, it was uncovered that Gallows and Anderson experienced subsequently been attacked and experienced fallen asleep. With a close-up of the duo hit on the ground, a familiar pair of black boots and a long black leather-based jacket walked by the shot.

Moments later on, the familiar gong of Undertaker’s accomplishment and the unquestionable future WWE Corridor of Famer slowly and gradually and intentionally headed for the ring. Right after the enraged kinds opposed and set their finger in the Lifeless Man’s upper body, the Undertaker delivered the previous trip and made the protect to the delight of the shocked group, successful the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The brief face sets the wheels in movement for a 2nd showdown at WrestleMania in Tampa, Florida, on April 5. Variations are most likely to cry and desire a rematch until finally then. The upcoming end on the road to WrestleMania for The Undertaker is probably to be the March 9 episode of Raw. The Cash 1 Arena in Washington, DC, where by the exhibit will originate, has introduced that it will seem that evening.

About him Slap On the other hand, Goldberg stunned the WWE Universe by defeating “The Fiend,quot Bray Wyatt in the primary occasion to seize his second Common Championship. The 53-12 months-aged fan most loved sent a sequence of spears to Wyatt, who was in the beginning unmoved by the effective actions. Last but not least, Goldberg strike a jackhammer to give Wyatt his very first decline given that returning to the stage with a demonic break up character.

Naturally, the subsequent problem for Goldberg is who is next?

Though the new champion was celebrating, The Fiend stood up and appeared completely ready to vent his frustrations by beating up right after the activity. On the other hand, right before throwing a punch, the sand quickly darkened. Once the lights arrived again on, it was exposed that he had disappeared. Plainly, there are pending problems concerning the two.

It is attainable for the couple to set the rating at WrestleMania or the fantastic closing demonstrate that precedes it, the WWE Elimination Chamber future Sunday. There have been rumors that John Cena, who is scheduled to return on Friday Slap, will challenge for the Common Title at WrestleMania, and there has also been speculation about a Goldberg-Roman Reigns match.

So who’s following? We will come across out shortly.

The other WrestleMania major celebration is much clearer immediately after Brock Lesnar did a swift work of Ricochet to retain the WWE Championship. Ready on the wings is the man who eradicated The Beast and won the Royal Rumble, Drew McIntyre. McIntyre, who reportedly is in Raw The government producer and defender of Lesnar on display, Paul Heyman, will be grateful for his to start with significant championship in the enterprise.

At an additional wonderful moment on the show, The Miz and John Morrison defeated The New Working day to capture the Slap Label team titles.

WWE Super SHOWDOWN Results

WWE Common Championship

Goldberg def. The Demon Bray Wyatt

Goldberg sent a series of spears to The Fiend just before at last hitting a Jackhammer to dethrone The Fiend and grow to be a Universal Champion twice.

Slap Women’s championship

Bayley def. Naomi

Both equally gals wore entire body suits that fully coated their arms and legs, as nicely as baggy shirts to make their overall look even additional modest. Bayley wore the outfit to his benefit even though twisting Naomi’s foot in his personal shirt in advance of nailing his deal with on the mat to rating the victory and keep the championship.

Metal match match

Roman Reigns def. King corbin

There would be no canine foods or external interference in this, which need to provide as the last match in Roman Reigns and King Corbin’s long feud. The Major Dog received the victory right after tying a chain close to his fist and nailing Corbin with a Superman Punch.

WWE Heavyweight Championship

Brock Lesnar def. Bounce

Brock Lesnar quickly defeated Ricochet to retain the WWE Championship and secure a confrontation with Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania.

Mansoor def. Dolph ziggler

Mansoor gained a surprise victory around Ziggler with a moon leap. The native of Riyadh was very easily 1 of the most well-liked fighters of the evening and acquired a massive ovation from the hometown crowd through a publish-match promotion that was shipped in a combination of English and his mom tongue.

Uncooked Tag Team Championship

Murphy and Seth Rollins def. The rewards of the street

Murphy marked the pinfall on Angelo Dawkins following Seth Rollins Curb stomped on the Street Financial gain member when turning his back again on the referee.

Angel Garza def. Humberto Carrillo

Carrillo did not access redemption versus his cousin. But you will have a different chance on Monday Uncooked in which he is scheduled to tag Rey Mysterio to deal with Garza and Andrade. Zelina Vega did not accompany Garza to the ring.

WWE Slap Tag Workforce Title Match

Miz and John Morrison def. The new working day

Slap He has new tag workforce champions soon after The Miz and John Morrison defeated Kofi Kingston and Significant E to acquire gold at Riyadh. The Miz lined Kingston to rating the win as the referee missed the simple fact that The A-Lister experienced a handful of socks to keep his opponent’s shoulders stuck in the mat.

Tuwaiq Trophy Gauntlet Match

The Undertaker def. AJ Types, R-Truth of the matter, Erick Rowan, United States champion Andrade and Bobby Lashley

R-Truth defeated Bobby Lashley, who was accompanied by Lana in the initially leg. The ordinarily poorly dressed Lana was wrapped in a shiny golden abaya and a hijab that coated her full physique to regard the tradition of the Middle East. Following the fall, R-Real truth was brutally attacked and still left by Lashley.

Thankfully, R-Truth managed to annoy the winner of the United States, Andrade, who was returning from a genuine 30-day suspension, in the next match of the contest. As was the situation with Angel Garza, Zelina Vega did not accompany Andrade to the ring.

R-Truth of the matter ongoing the not likely race by defeating Erick Rowan as a result of disqualification immediately after the corpulent guy with the purple beard made use of the methods of the metal ring as a weapon.

AJ Types lastly concluded R-Truth’s career by forcing 34 instances (not a typo) Champion 24/7 to choose advantage of the fourth sport of the contest.

The Undertaker shockingly changed the wounded Rey Mysterio and quickly dismissed AJ Variations with the Very last Ride to get the Tuwaiq Trophy.

The o.c. def. The Viking assailants

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeat a Magic Killer in Ivar to be victorious in the only match offered in the pre-exhibit.

Chuck Carroll is a former specialist wrestling broadcaster and referee who has come to be a athletics media individuality. He after appeared on Monday Night Raw when he presented Robert Griffin III with a WWE title in the Redskins locker place.

Stick to him on Twitter @ChuckCarrollWLC.