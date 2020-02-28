undesirable-bunny-phone-calls-attention-to-murder-of-transgender-woman-alexa-on-‘jimmy-fallon’

Bad Bunny has known as consideration to the latest murder of a transgender lady all through a effectiveness on The Tonight Display Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Neulisa Luciano Ruiz, also recognized as Alexa, was shot and killed in Puerto Rico before this 7 days just after using a women’s rest room. The killing is currently being investigated as a potential detest criminal offense.

“The murder of Alexa is going to be treated with total rigor so that these folks who fully commited and participated in this cruelty are brought to justice,” Gov. Wanda Vázquez Garced said in a tweet in Spanish with the hashtag “Her Title Was Alexa.”

For the duration of his physical appearance on Fallon previous night time (February 27), Bad Bunny wore a white T-shirt showcasing the words “They killed Alexa, not a person in a skirt,” emblazoned in Spanish. It will come just after several news headlines in Puerto Rico referred to Alexa as “a male in a skirt.”

The context at the rear of the why #HerNameWasAlexa https://t.co/Aihu3h8cWs pic.twitter.com/N8DsZyZpDG — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) February 28, 2020

Undesirable Bunny, who has been vocal about issues impacting Puerto Rico in the previous, was on the late night time speak exhibit to execute new one ‘Ignorantes’ with fellow reggaeton artist Sech.

Enjoy Poor Bunny’s functionality down below:

<noscript><iframe allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen="" frameborder="0" height="392" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/-vgXqw5ARLE?feature=oembed" title="Bad Bunny & Sech: Ignorantes" width="696"></noscript>

A cellular cell phone video clip circulating online from earlier in the 7 days confirmed Alexa walking as a pair of guys ridiculed her from a vehicle in Toa Baja, Puerto Rico. Voices in the auto can be read threatening to shoot her, followed by what seems to be the sound of gunfire.

Meanwhile, Poor Bunny joined Shakira and Jennifer Lopez’s for a duet in the course of their dazzling effectiveness at this year’s Super Bowl halftime present.

The two singers teamed up for the expected performance at Miami’s Tricky Rock Stadium, which noticed them rattling by means of an astonishing 20 tracks in just 12 minutes.